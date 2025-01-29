Wednesday, January 29, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

GCCs fuel record-breaking office leasing in India, to exceed 2,500 units in 3-4 years

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Jan 29: Global capability centres (GCCs) fuelled record-breaking 77.2 million square feet office leasing in India, accounting for 36 per cent of total demand in 2024, according to a report on Wednesday.

In 2024, GCCs leased 28 million square feet, recording all-time high activity levels that represent a significant 15.2 per cent increase and further solidify their dominance in India’s office markets.

With over 1,950 GCC units in India as of December 2024 and projections to exceed 2,500 in the next 3-4 years, Bengaluru’s leadership is pivotal in shaping India’s commercial real estate sector, according to a JLL report.

Leasing activity in the top seven cities skyrocketed to unprecedented levels of 77.2 million square feet in 2024 – a remarkable 22.6 per cent year-on-year increase from 63 million sq ft in 2023.

At the epicentre of this extraordinary boom were GCCs, a powerhouse occupier segment that continues to shape India’s commercial landscape. From 2016 to 2024, these global R&D and business transformation hubs have accounted for an impressive 40 per cent of overall office leasing activity.

“This trend not only reflects India’s rising status as the ‘office to the world’ but also signals a strong trajectory for sustained economic expansion and innovation in the coming years,” said Dr Samantak Das, chief economist and head of research and REIS, India, JLL.

Bengaluru remains India’s premier GCC hub, leveraging its established ecosystem to attract further investment and headcount growth. In 2024, the city captured 47 per cent of the total GCC leasing demand nationwide, showcasing its continued leadership with consistently high space take-up by GCCs.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad has emerged as a formidable contender in the GCC landscape, positioning itself as an attractive complementary location for companies seeking expansion. Notably, GCCs, chasing talent and innovation clusters have shown significant interest in Chennai, which exhibits the strongest growth in the last three years.

“Momentum remained strong in Delhi NCR and Pune as well. The GCC footprint expansion across key cities is clearly indicative of their deep understanding of India’s tech ecosystem and the ability to analyse key factors around talent availability,” according to the report.

IANS

Previous article
VIP culture should be curbed to pay attention to masses: LoP Rahul on Maha Kumbh tragedy
Next article
Drugs valued at Rs 7.64 crore seized in Mizoram; one held
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

1 in every 2 cars to be a battery electric vehicle by 2035: Report

New Delhi, Jan 29:  One out of every two cars sold globally is projected to be a battery...
Environment

SBI Foundation supports Aaranyak’s multi-pronged strategy to mitigate HEC

Guwahati, Jan 29: As part of the sustained pursuit to facilitate coexistence and mitigate human elephant conflict (HEC),...
NATIONAL

Drugs valued at Rs 7.64 crore seized in Mizoram; one held

Aizawl, Jan 29: The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in a joint operation have seized heroin and highly...
NATIONAL

VIP culture should be curbed to pay attention to masses: LoP Rahul on Maha Kumbh tragedy

New Delhi, Jan 29: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, expressed his deep condolences...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

1 in every 2 cars to be a battery electric vehicle by 2035: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 29:  One out of every two...

SBI Foundation supports Aaranyak’s multi-pronged strategy to mitigate HEC

Environment 0
Guwahati, Jan 29: As part of the sustained pursuit...

Drugs valued at Rs 7.64 crore seized in Mizoram; one held

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, Jan 29: The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police...
Load more

Popular news

1 in every 2 cars to be a battery electric vehicle by 2035: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 29:  One out of every two...

SBI Foundation supports Aaranyak’s multi-pronged strategy to mitigate HEC

Environment 0
Guwahati, Jan 29: As part of the sustained pursuit...

Drugs valued at Rs 7.64 crore seized in Mizoram; one held

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, Jan 29: The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge