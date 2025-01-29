Wednesday, January 29, 2025
NATIONAL

VIP culture should be curbed to pay attention to masses: LoP Rahul on Maha Kumbh tragedy

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Jan 29: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, expressed his deep condolences following the tragic stampede that occurred during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday, which left many people injured, several of them critically.

He also called for urgent reforms to curb the VIP culture and improve arrangements for common devotees. Taking to social media platform X, LoP Rahul Gandhi shared his grief and concerns over the incident, stating, “The news of several people being killed and many being injured due to the stampede at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

He further emphasised the need for better management at large religious gatherings, blaming mismanagement and the focus on VIP movements for contributing to the tragedy. He wrote, “Mismanagement, mismanagement, and administration’s special focus on VIP movement instead of common devotees are responsible for this tragic incident.”

The LoP noted that while the stampede had already occurred, there was still ample time left for more important bathing rituals, or Maha Snans, at the Maha Kumbh. Rahul Gandhi urged the government to take immediate action to prevent further incidents, adding, “There is still a lot of time left for the Maha Kumbh, many more Maha Snans are to take place. The government should improve the system to prevent a tragic incident like today from happening again.”

“VIP culture should be curbed and the government should make better arrangements to meet the needs of common devotees,” he stressed. He also appealed to Congress workers and leaders, requesting them to extend their support to the affected families, offering help and solidarity in this tragic time.

According to officials, a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which led to a stamped and injured many, some of them critically.

IANS

Each rupee invested in India's highways led to Rs 3 rise in GDP: IIM-Bangalore study
GCCs fuel record-breaking office leasing in India, to exceed 2,500 units in 3-4 years
