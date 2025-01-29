Re-exporting of duty-free imported tea as “Indian Tea” detrimental to industry: TAI

Guwahati, Jan 29: Country’s one of the leading tea plantation associations, the Tea Association of India (TAI) has raised grave concern over the unwarranted practice indulged in by a section of tea exporters who have been ‘re-exporting of duty-free imported tea as “Indian Tea”’ flouting all norm.

Recommending certain actions on part of the government and the Tea Board of India to arrest the malpractice resorted to by a section of tea exporters, the TAI President Sandeep Singhania stated that a gross mismatch in respect of tea imported into India and the figure published by Tea Board of India is noted in the Industry circles.

Tea (Distribution & Export) Control Order, 2005, mandates that any tea exported as “Indian Tea” or as any growing area name in India must contain 100% Indian name, which has been produced and manufactured in that particular tea producing areas in India

Any tea exported from India when blended with any part of imported tea, must be branded as “Multi-Origin Tea” and specify origin.

The law also requires that any export of imported teas must have minimum 50% value addition and have to be exported within six months from the date of import into the country.

Further, Tea Board vide notification dtd. 22.12.2021 issued directives that all importers and exporters should mandatorily obtain clearance certificate from Board’s Tea council portal before import or export of tea and declare it in the Tea Council Portal.

Unfortunately, despite all the efforts made by the Tea Board of India, it is apprehended that the extant import laws are being exploited by large sections of importers and exporters. It has been observed up to a 10 time mismatch between import figures released by Tea Board of India based on returns furnished by tea importers and export figures from origins such as Kenya, Nepal and other countries. Main reason is that importers are not declaring their tea imports on council portal.

The summary of the violation pertaining to re-export of imported tea is as follows:

Majority of tea imports are not being declared on the tea council portal as required with an attempt to conceal actual import figures which seem to be 2 to 3 times higher than official figures. It is requested that Customs authorities and DGFT release tea import figures timely as they have the actual data. Most of the duty free tea that has been imported is being re-exported as “Indian Tea” in violation of national law. Most teas being imported are cheap quality teas from origins including Iran, Vietnam and Africa. Re-export of these teas as “Indian tea” is giving a bad reputation to Indian tea, undermining the price of Indian tea to the detriment of genuine exporters and image of Indian tea. It depresses the price of Indian tea, negatively impacting the financial sustainability and wage paying ability of the industry. A sizable portion of these cheap duty free imported teas also find its way into the Indian domestic market and sold as produced in India, crippling the prices of Indian teas at domestic market. It may worth stating that while teas imported into India for the purpose of re-export attracts Nil duty, 100% duty is applicable for teas imported into India for sale in domestic market. All importers should be asked to furnish their GST returns, proof of declaration of their tea imports in the council portal and shipping bills and export documents of re-export of such imported tea for last 3 years, which would bring out in open the actual status of these “imported teas”. The Government has various financial and legal penalties available for such violations which must be enforced to stop the malpractice. A 100% import duty with penalty be levied on all violations where imported tea has illegally been re-exported as Indian tea in violation of national laws. For viability of the Indian tea industry, image of Indian tea and to give all exporters a level playing field, the Government may reconsider if duty-free tea import should be allowed even for re-export, or if such import be restricted for re-export only in consumer packs.

The TAI recommends the following measures to be adopted:

Tea Board of India be empowered with greater financial and legislative power to root out the fraud and take all necessary steps as per law to bring violators to task. To adopt testing model as adopted by Sri Lanka for all teas imported for re-export and consider a ban on duty free imports for re-export in bulk. Activate and empower North Indian Tea Council to assist the Tea Board to monitor the quality of imports and exports of tea. Initiate necessary penal action against all who have broken the law and passed off cheap low quality imported tea as Indian tea in violation of Indian law.

The viability of the tea producer has been under acute stress in the absence of fair price discovery of Indian teas.

“In keeping with the Prime Minister’s call for a “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, the Indian tea industry has sustained production and employment levels in spite of acute economic stress over the last decade due to stagnant prices,” the TAI president said.

He has cautioned that unless steps taken as stated above for abolition of re-export of imported teas as Indian Tea, it will have disastrous consequences on prices and the tea economy which will break the financial back bone of the already struggling industry.