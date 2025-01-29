Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Assam CM lauds outgoing police chief’s achievements in state

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

GUWAHATI, Jan 29: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a farewell visit to outgoing DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh’s residence on Wednesday and extended his wishes to the police officer as he takes on his new role as the Director General of CRPF.

“Over the last four years, Assam has experienced unprecedented peace and tranquility. Crime rates have reached an all-time low, the conviction rate has steadily improved, and law and order stands firmly established. As Assam DGP, GP Singh played a pivotal role in achieving this milestone,” Sarma said on social media after the visit.

“He displayed exemplary leadership, during the challenging times of the CAA agitation and other critical situations. Today, I visited his residence to extend my best wishes as he takes on his new role as the Director General of CRPF,” the chief minister said.

A 1991-batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer, Singh had served as the DGP of Assam Police for two years since February 1, 2023.

Singh has been released from state services to join the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as Director General, an official notification issued on Monday, said.

Earlier this month, Singh was appointed as the new director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for a tenure up to superannuation on November 30,2027.

Notably, the Assam Police organised a ceremonial parade at the 4th Assam Police Battalion to bid farewell to Singh on Wednesday.

In his farewell message, Singh expressed his gratitude to officers, personnel and employees of the state police force, stating that their commitment and dedicated service have helped Assam Police shine at the national context as well.

