Thursday, January 30, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

CRPF jawan kills wife, shoots himself dead in Bhopal

Bhopal, Jan 30: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly shot his wife dead before killing himself in his rented flat in Bhopal’s Misrod area, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday-Thursday intervening night at Green Park colony.

The CRPF jawan was identified as Ravikant Verma. The officials said that he dialled the police control room and informed them that he had shot his wife, Renu Verma around 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Upon receiving information, a team from Misrod police station rushed to the spot and found the CRPF jawan and his wife lying in a pool of blood in their house. The couple were living with their two children — a six-year-old son and a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Upon arrival, officers found the two children weeping in one room, while the blood-stained bodies of 35-year-old Ravikant Verma and 32-year-old Renu Verma lay in another. A service revolver was found near the bodies.

Police said the preliminary investigations suggest that the CRPF jawan first shot his wife dead before turning the revolver on himself. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem at AIIMS Bhopal. Neighbours, who rushed to the house after hearing gunshots, told the police that the couple often had loud arguments.

However, it remains unclear what led to the fatal incident. While the CRPF camp is located in the Bangrasiya area, Ravikant Verma had been living with his family in a rented house in Green Park colony, a nearby residential area in the Misrod area.

“We have received information that a CRPF jawan killed his wife and later shot himself from his service revolver. A police investigation is underway,” Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra told IANS.

The police said the reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. Relatives and neighbours of the couple were being questioned. Police said they will seek cooperation from the CRPF camp located in the Bangrasiya area.

IANS

