Thursday, January 30, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Indian servers to host China’s DeepSeek AI, address privacy concerns: Ashwini Vaishnaw

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Jan 30:  Indian servers will host the new Chinese artificial intelligence platform DeepSeek, along with addressing privacy concerns around it, Union Minister of Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said on Thursday.

The arrival of DeepSeek has raised concerns about user safety as the AI models have been created by a Chinese AI company. Addressing a press briefing here, the Union Minister said hosting DeepSeek on Indian servers will address cross-border data transfers.

“DeepSeek is open source and will host it on Indian servers soon. This will address the privacy concerns regarding cross-border data transfer,” the Minister said. Founded by quant fund leader Liang Wenfeng, DeepSeek has triggered a selloff in tech stocks across the world.

Vaishnaw also highlighted the progress made by the country in the IndiaAI Mission, which has already far surpassed its initial GPU targets. With 18,693 GPUs now available, the initiative aims to provide resources to researchers, startups, and businesses across the country. Notably, 15,000 high-end GPUs have been procured, including 1,480 H200 GPUs. At the same time, models like DeepSeek and ChatGPT were trained using 2,000 and 25,000 GPUs, respectively.

An estimated $30 billion will be invested in India for hyperscalers and data centres in the next two to three years, the Minister informed. “Roughly 10,000 GPUs are now available for use starting today,” said Vaishnaw.

The Minister also informed of a common computing facility for researchers that will be operational within two days. This facility will serve as a vital resource for various AI projects in India.

DeepSeek is being touted as an alternative to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, amid reported probes by OpenAI and Microsoft if DeepSeek copied their APIs. Meanwhile, Euroconsumers, a coalition of consumer groups in Europe, has filed a complaint to the Italian Data Protection Authority related to how DeepSeek handles personal data about GDPR. The Italian DPA said that “the data of millions of Italians is at risk” and has given DeepSeek 20 days to respond.

IANS

