Rashford left out again, Lindelof back from injury for Man Utd

UEFA Europa League

Manchester, Jan 29: Manchester United have named a 21-man squad to travel to Romania, for Thursday night’s clash with FCSB in the Europa League.

The Red Devils fly to Bucharest on Wednesday knowing that a win in the final league-phase game, at the National Arena, will ensure an automatic place in the tournament’s Round of 16.

English forward Marcus Rashford missed out on a place in the squad despite being pictured in training earlier on Wednesday. The 27-year-old striker has not featured for the side since December 1 when he scored a brace in the 4-0 win against Everton, which was Amorim’s first league win at the club.

Rashford has been at Manchester United since the beginning of his career but amidst rumours of a falling out with the new head coach stated that he felt it was time for a ‘new challenge’. Recent reports suggest the two are not on talking terms at the moment.

Victor Lindelof is back in the squad and aiming to make a first appearance of 2025 after injury. Luke Shaw returned to training on Wednesday, but it is still too soon for him to be involved after the wingback has been able to make only three appearances this season citing injury troubles.

Ruben Amorim’s men beat Rangers 2-1 last week to move up to fourth in the table, and could still finish as high as second, although a draw or defeat could mean they end up in the play-offs, depending on results elsewhere.

Amorim has shuffled the pack in defence recently, with Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, and Leny Yoro sharing the minutes at centre-back. There have also been changes between games in midfield, where Toby Collyer and Christian Eriksen started against the Scots, and in attack, as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been vying for the no.9 slot.

Hojlund scored twice in the last continental away trip, at Viktoria Plzen, and no player has netted more than his five goals in the competition in 2024/25. (IANS)

Man Utd close to signing Lecce left-back Dorgu

London, Jan 29: Manchester United are close to completing a deal for Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu.

United had one bid for the Denmark international turned down last week but have remained in negotiations for the 20-year-old and believe it is a matter of time before he is cleared to have a medical.Head coach Ruben Amorim has been keen to address a problem on the left side of the pitch.Amorim has stuck with Diogo Dalot as his first choice in the role, even though the Portugal international is right-footed.Dorgu joined Serie A club Lecce as a youth player in 2022 and has made 53 appearances for the Italian side. He made his international debut in a Nations League game against Switzerland in September and has four caps.It is not known whether Dorgu’s arrival would force United to sell one of their established stars before 30 June in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. (Agencies)

Former Belgium intl charged in cocaine case

Brussels, Jan 29: Former Belgium international Radja Nainggolan has been charged with participation in a criminal organization as part of a probe into cocaine trafficking, the Brussels public prosecutor’s office said.

The prosecutor’s office said the 36-year-old Nainggolan was released on conditions. His next court date was not specified.

The investigation focuses on the alleged importation of cocaine from South America via the port of Antwerp and its redistribution in Belgium, the office said.

Nainggolan’s arrest had been announced Monday after federal police carried out searches in the province of Antwerp and in and around Brussels. They said they seized 2.7 kilos (nearly 6 lbs) of cocaine along with cash and luxury items. Sixteen arrests had been made.It was not immediately known if Nainggolan has legal representation to respond.After several months without a club, Nainggolan came out of retirement to play for second-tier Belgian team Lokeren-Temse. (AP)

Celtic hoping to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney

London, Jan 29: Celtic have agreed to a deal to re-sign defender Kieran Tierney from Premier League side Arsenal and are trying to get the transfer over the line by the end of the January transfer window, manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Scotland international Tierney came up through Celtic’s youth ranks and helped the Scottish Premiership side seal a domestic treble before moving to Arsenal for a reported fee of 25 million pounds ($31.12 million) in 2019.The 27-year-old has since fallen out of favour at Arsenal and will be out of contract at the end of the season.“He’s still, at this moment, an Arsenal player,” Rodgers told reporters on Tuesday ahead of a Champions League clash against Aston Villa. “I think we’re agreed that it will definitely take place in the summer. If we can do it beforehand, then great.”Celtic are top of the Premiership standings with 60 points from 23 games, 10 ahead of second-placed rivals Rangers, who have played one more match. (Agencies)