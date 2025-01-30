Thursday, January 30, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZINTERNATIONALNATIONAL

Watch the star-studded 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards in India on this day

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Jan 30: The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards are just around the corner. The prestigious awards will take place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on 2nd February 2025, with the live stream available in India on Disney+ Hotstar on 3rd February.

Celebrating the best in music, the award ceremony will also see some memorable performances. This year’s Grammy will feature a star-studded salute to the life and legacy of Quincy Jones, along with appearances by Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, and Stevie Wonder.

Shifting our focus to the nominations, Beyoncé leads the list with an impressive 11 nods, followed by Charli xcx, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone, who have 7 nominations each. In addition to this, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift have managed to bag 6 nominations each.

Talking about the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards, Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy said, “Today we celebrate the amazing creative achievements of our music community. It was an incredible year in music and these nominations reflect the work of a voting body that is more representative of the music community than ever before.

The GRAMMY became music’s most coveted award precisely because the recognition comes from one’s peers, and I’m so grateful for the Academy’s 13,000 voting members who take the time to evaluate all the amazing music, cast their votes, and honor their peers. Congratulations to all the nominees.”

Celebrated comedian Trevor Noah will be returning as the host for the fifth consecutive year. Not just that, he will also be serving as a producer. Bankrolled by Fulwell 73 Productions, the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards have Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor, and Jesse Collins on board as executive producers. The awards have been distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution, with the only exception being Latin America.

IANS

Previous article
Indian servers to host China’s DeepSeek AI, address privacy concerns: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Next article
Will make proposals based on NE’s socio-economic & geographical situations: Arvind Panagariya
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

’Turned capital into a dump’: Swati Maliwal calls out Kejriwal over Delhi’s garbage crisis

New Delhi, Jan 30: Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Thursday criticised former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,...
NATIONAL

SC bars CTET and TET qualified candidates from other states in Jharkhand teacher recruitment exam

New Delhi/Ranchi, Jan 30: The Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a Jharkhand High Court ruling to hold that...
INTERNATIONAL

Community-led conservation key for survival of migratory species: UN reports

Bonn, Jan 30: Community-led conservation strategies can be instrumental for the successful conservation of migratory species, two major...
NATIONAL

Will make proposals based on NE’s socio-economic & geographical situations: Arvind Panagariya

Agartala, Jan 30:  The 16th Finance Commission while making its recommendations would keep in mind the socio-economic and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

’Turned capital into a dump’: Swati Maliwal calls out Kejriwal over Delhi’s garbage crisis

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 30: Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal...

SC bars CTET and TET qualified candidates from other states in Jharkhand teacher recruitment exam

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Ranchi, Jan 30: The Supreme Court on Thursday...

Community-led conservation key for survival of migratory species: UN reports

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bonn, Jan 30: Community-led conservation strategies can be instrumental...
Load more

Popular news

’Turned capital into a dump’: Swati Maliwal calls out Kejriwal over Delhi’s garbage crisis

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 30: Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal...

SC bars CTET and TET qualified candidates from other states in Jharkhand teacher recruitment exam

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Ranchi, Jan 30: The Supreme Court on Thursday...

Community-led conservation key for survival of migratory species: UN reports

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bonn, Jan 30: Community-led conservation strategies can be instrumental...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge