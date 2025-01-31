Friday, January 31, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Advantage Assam to establish state as preferred investment destination: CM Sarma

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Jan 31: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been vigorously promoting the upcoming investment summit in the state ‘Advantage Assam’ that is scheduled to take place in February in Guwahati.

Chief Minister Sarma has asserted that Assam has a huge potential for investment and this upcoming summit will prove as a game changer for the entire northeastern region. Chief Minister Sarma has already visited two foreign nations — South Korea and Japan — to showcase Assam’s potential to emerge as a hub for investments in the region.

During the visit to the two nations, the Chief Minister invited top industry players of South Korea and Japan to invest in Assam. On Friday, the Chief Minister took to his X handle and wrote, “Marked your calendars yet? The region’s biggest Investment and Infrastructure Summit is less than a month away. #AdvantageAssam2 25-26 February, Guwahati Establishing Assam as a preferred investment destination.”

Sarma earlier said that ‘Advantage Assam’ is sure to bring more investments into the state. He also mentioned that more government jobs and entrepreneurship support would be provided to the people of the state.

He said that the two-day ‘Advantage Assam’ summit that would be held from February 25 to 26 would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans. “This summit is a platform to showcase Assam’s rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors,” he said.

The spectacular Jhumur dance performance will feature more than 7,500 dancers and artists as part of the event. The Chief Minister said that perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.

He said that the goal of ‘Advantage Assam’, the second iteration of the international investor summit since its 2018 launch, is to increase infrastructure development and investment in the state.

IANS

Previous article
Union Budget: Fiscal consolidation, infra spending, sector-specific incentives in focus
Next article
STEM Education Hub to benefit farmers, students: Wahlang
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

ABT case: NIA court in Assam convicts 2 more accused

GUWAHATI, Jan 31: A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here has sentenced two more accused...
MEGHALAYA

Ronnie V Lyngdoh slams VPP’s ‘stand’ on implementing Article 371

Shillong, Jan 31: The Congress leader, Ronnie V Lyngdoh has slammed the ‘double standard’ of the VPP which...
NATIONAL

Nadda strongly condemns Sonia Gandhi’s ‘poor thing’ remark for President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 31: BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda has strongly condemned senior Congress leader Sonia...
Economy

India’s economy remains steady amidst global uncertainties: Economic Survey

New Delhi, Jan 31: India’s domestic economy remains steady amidst global uncertainties, driven by robust growth in the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

ABT case: NIA court in Assam convicts 2 more accused

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Jan 31: A special court of the National...

Ronnie V Lyngdoh slams VPP’s ‘stand’ on implementing Article 371

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 31: The Congress leader, Ronnie V Lyngdoh...

Nadda strongly condemns Sonia Gandhi’s ‘poor thing’ remark for President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: BJP President and Union Minister...
Load more

Popular news

ABT case: NIA court in Assam convicts 2 more accused

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Jan 31: A special court of the National...

Ronnie V Lyngdoh slams VPP’s ‘stand’ on implementing Article 371

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 31: The Congress leader, Ronnie V Lyngdoh...

Nadda strongly condemns Sonia Gandhi’s ‘poor thing’ remark for President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: BJP President and Union Minister...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge