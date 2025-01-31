Advantage Assam to establish state as preferred investment destination: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Jan 31: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been vigorously promoting the upcoming investment summit in the state ‘Advantage Assam’ that is scheduled to take place in February in Guwahati.

Chief Minister Sarma has asserted that Assam has a huge potential for investment and this upcoming summit will prove as a game changer for the entire northeastern region. Chief Minister Sarma has already visited two foreign nations — South Korea and Japan — to showcase Assam’s potential to emerge as a hub for investments in the region.

During the visit to the two nations, the Chief Minister invited top industry players of South Korea and Japan to invest in Assam. On Friday, the Chief Minister took to his X handle and wrote, “Marked your calendars yet? The region’s biggest Investment and Infrastructure Summit is less than a month away. #AdvantageAssam2 25-26 February, Guwahati Establishing Assam as a preferred investment destination.”

Sarma earlier said that ‘Advantage Assam’ is sure to bring more investments into the state. He also mentioned that more government jobs and entrepreneurship support would be provided to the people of the state.

He said that the two-day ‘Advantage Assam’ summit that would be held from February 25 to 26 would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans. “This summit is a platform to showcase Assam’s rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors,” he said.

The spectacular Jhumur dance performance will feature more than 7,500 dancers and artists as part of the event. The Chief Minister said that perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.

He said that the goal of ‘Advantage Assam’, the second iteration of the international investor summit since its 2018 launch, is to increase infrastructure development and investment in the state.

IANS