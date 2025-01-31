Friday, January 31, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

STEM Education Hub to benefit farmers, students: Wahlang

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Jan 31: State Chief Secretary DP Wahlang on Friday inaugurated STEM Education Hub and Soil Organic Carbon Detection lab at NECTAR office, Survey of India campus.

He said that these initiatives one for helping the farmers and the other the students will immensely benefit the State.

Talking about the STEM Education lab, he said Class 9 students are learning coding which is path breaking as usually coding is at under graduate level and they are developing robotics state-of-the-art technology here at the school level.

Stating that this will ensure that the students will go to a different level altogether., he said the project director has been asked to ensure that the STEM lab is spread across hundreds of schools so that the students will benefit.

On Soil Organic Carbon Detection lab, he said cheking the carbon contents of the soil will be very helpful to all the farmers in the State.

Pointing out that this is the first initiative from file to field, he said,”This is very important that we have to take this transformation and make sure that the farmers not only see during the capacity building programmes and trainings but also see what is happening in the field “.

“It is very important to know and map the soil content what is there how much nutrients, carbon, the content of the soil of which crop,” he added.

Meanwhile, Founding member and CEO of Curiosity Gym who is partnering with NECTAR, Girish Nair informed that the when the whole world is moving technology, this effort is to provide access to school students especially in rural and semi urban areas to have this activity based learning and they are doing that through STEM Education hub lab.

According to him, this initiative is to help spread science and technology learning across the State.

He informed that currently they are working with two schools and they want to expand to another 20 schools for which the identification process is underway.

The inaugural courses are being provided free of cost for those schools who have registered with NECTAR. There will also be workshops organised for the schools.

Previous article
Advantage Assam to establish state as preferred investment destination: CM Sarma
Next article
4th T20I: Nayar wants India to win ‘easy-breezy’ but expects tough fight from England
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

ABT case: NIA court in Assam convicts 2 more accused

GUWAHATI, Jan 31: A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here has sentenced two more accused...
MEGHALAYA

Ronnie V Lyngdoh slams VPP’s ‘stand’ on implementing Article 371

Shillong, Jan 31: The Congress leader, Ronnie V Lyngdoh has slammed the ‘double standard’ of the VPP which...
NATIONAL

Nadda strongly condemns Sonia Gandhi’s ‘poor thing’ remark for President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 31: BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda has strongly condemned senior Congress leader Sonia...
Economy

India’s economy remains steady amidst global uncertainties: Economic Survey

New Delhi, Jan 31: India’s domestic economy remains steady amidst global uncertainties, driven by robust growth in the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

ABT case: NIA court in Assam convicts 2 more accused

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Jan 31: A special court of the National...

Ronnie V Lyngdoh slams VPP’s ‘stand’ on implementing Article 371

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 31: The Congress leader, Ronnie V Lyngdoh...

Nadda strongly condemns Sonia Gandhi’s ‘poor thing’ remark for President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: BJP President and Union Minister...
Load more

Popular news

ABT case: NIA court in Assam convicts 2 more accused

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Jan 31: A special court of the National...

Ronnie V Lyngdoh slams VPP’s ‘stand’ on implementing Article 371

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 31: The Congress leader, Ronnie V Lyngdoh...

Nadda strongly condemns Sonia Gandhi’s ‘poor thing’ remark for President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: BJP President and Union Minister...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge