STEM Education Hub to benefit farmers, students: Wahlang

Shillong, Jan 31: State Chief Secretary DP Wahlang on Friday inaugurated STEM Education Hub and Soil Organic Carbon Detection lab at NECTAR office, Survey of India campus.

He said that these initiatives one for helping the farmers and the other the students will immensely benefit the State.

Talking about the STEM Education lab, he said Class 9 students are learning coding which is path breaking as usually coding is at under graduate level and they are developing robotics state-of-the-art technology here at the school level.

Stating that this will ensure that the students will go to a different level altogether., he said the project director has been asked to ensure that the STEM lab is spread across hundreds of schools so that the students will benefit.

On Soil Organic Carbon Detection lab, he said cheking the carbon contents of the soil will be very helpful to all the farmers in the State.

Pointing out that this is the first initiative from file to field, he said,”This is very important that we have to take this transformation and make sure that the farmers not only see during the capacity building programmes and trainings but also see what is happening in the field “.

“It is very important to know and map the soil content what is there how much nutrients, carbon, the content of the soil of which crop,” he added.

Meanwhile, Founding member and CEO of Curiosity Gym who is partnering with NECTAR, Girish Nair informed that the when the whole world is moving technology, this effort is to provide access to school students especially in rural and semi urban areas to have this activity based learning and they are doing that through STEM Education hub lab.

According to him, this initiative is to help spread science and technology learning across the State.

He informed that currently they are working with two schools and they want to expand to another 20 schools for which the identification process is underway.

The inaugural courses are being provided free of cost for those schools who have registered with NECTAR. There will also be workshops organised for the schools.