Bumrah’s CT fate hangs on doctor’s report

New Delhi, Jan 30: As Indian cricket anxiously awaits an update on Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness, it has emerged that the pacer’s back injury will be assessed by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Rowan Schouten in New Zealand. A consultation visit has also been planned, depending on the specialist’s report and recommendations.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is already preparing for a possible contingency plan, given that Bumrah’s recovery timeline remains uncertain ahead of next month’s ICC Champions Trophy. Despite being named in the Champions Trophy squad and included for the third ODI against England in Ahmedabad on February 12, hopes of his full recovery remain slim. The team management has until February 11 to make changes to the Champions Trophy squad.With concerns over Bumrah’s fitness, the selectors have already named Harshit Rana for England ODIs. Whether they continue with Rana as a long-term replacement will depend on Bumrah’s availability. (Agencies)