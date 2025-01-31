Miraz confident Bangladesh can reach CT semis again

Dhaka, Jan 30: As excitement mounts for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, cricket fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting a fierce contest among the globe’s top One-Day International teams.

The tournament, often regarded as second only to the ICC World Cup in prestige, holds special significance for Bangladesh, who reached the semifinals in the previous edition in 2017.Star all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is confident that the Bangladesh Tigers can replicate that success and secure another semifinal berth despite facing stiff competition. The 2017 Champions Trophy remains Bangladesh’s best achievement in an ICC event, but the road to qualification this time was far from easy. Placed in a challenging group, the team will need to overcome formidable opponents to progress.Reflecting on their past success, Miraz expressed optimism about their chances in the upcoming edition. “We reached the semifinals in 2017 in England, and I hope, Inshallah, we will make it again this time,” he stated, backing his team’s ability to rise to the occasion.The 2025 edition will be hosted by defending champions Pakistan, with some matches, including those featuring India, set to take place in Dubai. Bangladesh’s campaign will begin with a crucial encounter against India, followed by matches against Pakistan and New Zealand in Pakistan. (Agencies)