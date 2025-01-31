Friday, January 31, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Nadda strongly condemns Sonia Gandhi’s ‘poor thing’ remark for President Murmu

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Jan 31: BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda has strongly condemned senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s reference to President Droupadi Murmu as a “poor thing” while commenting on her address to Parliament.

Expressing outrage over the remark, Nadda took to social media platform X to issue a scathing response. “I and every BJP Karyakarta STRONGLY CONDEMN the usage of the phrase ‘poor thing’ by Smt. Sonia Gandhi for the Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu Ji. The deliberate usage of such words exposes the elitist, anti-poor, and anti-tribal mindset of the Congress Party,” Nadda stated.

He further demanded an unconditional apology from the Congress party, saying, “I demand that the Congress Party unreservedly apologise to the Honourable President and the tribal communities of India.”

The controversy erupted earlier in the day when Sonia Gandhi, a veteran Congress leader and former party president, made the remark while speaking to reporters outside Parliament. Asked for her reaction to President Murmu’s address, Sonia Gandhi responded, “The President was getting very tired by the end. She could hardly speak, poor thing.”

She was accompanied by her children, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, both Members of Parliament. Rahul Gandhi, too, dismissed the President’s speech, saying, “Boring. No comments. Repeating the same thing again and again.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp attack on the Gandhis, calling their remarks an insult to the dignity of the President and a reflection of Congress’ “feudal mindset”.

President Murmu, during her address earlier in the day, said the government has worked towards lifting the economy out of “policy paralysis” despite challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic and global conflicts.

She also said that the third term of the Modi government is seeing work being done at thrice the pace of previous regimes. The President praised the government’s efforts in the aviation and railway sectors and said it is working towards modernisation in the agriculture sector and aims to make it self-reliant. She also shared concerns over digital fraud and cybercrime that pose challenges to national security.

IANS

Previous article
India’s economy remains steady amidst global uncertainties: Economic Survey
Next article
Ronnie V Lyngdoh slams VPP’s ‘stand’ on implementing Article 371
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

ABT case: NIA court in Assam convicts 2 more accused

GUWAHATI, Jan 31: A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here has sentenced two more accused...
MEGHALAYA

Ronnie V Lyngdoh slams VPP’s ‘stand’ on implementing Article 371

Shillong, Jan 31: The Congress leader, Ronnie V Lyngdoh has slammed the ‘double standard’ of the VPP which...
Economy

India’s economy remains steady amidst global uncertainties: Economic Survey

New Delhi, Jan 31: India’s domestic economy remains steady amidst global uncertainties, driven by robust growth in the...
NATIONAL

Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali wants to make a film on her own life

Mumbai, Jan 31: Former actress Somy Ali has recently expressed her desire to make a film based on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

ABT case: NIA court in Assam convicts 2 more accused

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Jan 31: A special court of the National...

Ronnie V Lyngdoh slams VPP’s ‘stand’ on implementing Article 371

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 31: The Congress leader, Ronnie V Lyngdoh...

India’s economy remains steady amidst global uncertainties: Economic Survey

Economy 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: India’s domestic economy remains steady...
Load more

Popular news

ABT case: NIA court in Assam convicts 2 more accused

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Jan 31: A special court of the National...

Ronnie V Lyngdoh slams VPP’s ‘stand’ on implementing Article 371

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 31: The Congress leader, Ronnie V Lyngdoh...

India’s economy remains steady amidst global uncertainties: Economic Survey

Economy 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: India’s domestic economy remains steady...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge