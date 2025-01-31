Ronnie V Lyngdoh slams VPP’s ‘stand’ on implementing Article 371

Shillong, Jan 31: The Congress leader, Ronnie V Lyngdoh has slammed the ‘double standard’ of the VPP which advocates for the implementation of Article 371 and yet the party is contesting in the polls to both KHADC and JHADC.

Talking to reporters, Lyngdoh said that the VPP chief, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit had stated that if his party came to power they were going to demand the implementation of Article 371.

Urging the electorates not to be misled by the propaganda of the VPP, he reminded that it was the Congress who had given the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution which empowers the district council to protect the rights of indigenous people over land and to protect the traditional form of governance like Dorbar, Hima and Raid.

Taking a dig at the VPP woman candidate from Mylliem, Aibandaplin Lyngdoh Nonglait, he said that the VPP woman candidate had misled the people by claiming that she had completed her education in Theology when she campaigned during the 2023 Assembly election.

“We managed to get a copy of the affidavit which she had filed during the Assembly election. We found in the affidavit that she has completed her higher secondary from Laban Presbyterian School,” Lyngdoh who is the Congress MLA from Mylliem said.

He stated that she had exploited the regional sentiments of the people claiming she has done her theology.

The Congress MLA from Mylliem said that if she had misled the people before winning the election then once can expect what she is capable of after winning the election.