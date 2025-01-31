Friday, January 31, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali wants to make a film on her own life

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Jan 31: Former actress Somy Ali has recently expressed her desire to make a film based on her own life. The actress, who had a brief yet memorable presence in Bollywood, is eager to share her personal journey through a cinematic lens.

In an interview with IANS, Somy shared, “Finally my goal is to do an episodic feature on my own life story. But at the moment I am just dipping my toes in the pool.” Ali, who was once in a relationship with Salman Khan, also spoke about her short film “Gray,” which has entered the South Asian International Film Festival in Florida.

Speaking about the film, the social activist mentioned, “Gray is my second film after finishing my masters in psychology, broadcast journalism and filmmaking. My first film shocking aired at a Hilary Clinton benefit where was presenting an award to a gang rape victim from Pakistan.

She was the Senator Clinton and after seeing my film ‘I Can Survive’ she told Huma Abeddin that she wants it aired at the benefit with Glenn Close in attendance and many other dignitaries.”

“Gray is a very different film. It’s about being frustrated and the fact that people are actually leaving my country due to the atrocities of Trump in the past and now being re-elected. The film depicts footage of several atrocities and has a psychological component to it. Why do we continue allowing them is the crux of the film? In this case the re-election of Trump,” Somy added.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Somy Ali revealed, “Next is four short films. I am very excited because once Luis Da Silva joined No More Tears’ Board it was a big win for my NGO due to his contacts and contributions, we look forward to given it’s only been 3 months.

However, since he’s been an actor in many big Hollywood Productions, including The Fast and the Furious sequels, I wrote two of my new short films with him in the lead opposite me.”

IANS

Previous article
4th T20I: Nayar wants India to win ‘easy-breezy’ but expects tough fight from England
Next article
India’s economy remains steady amidst global uncertainties: Economic Survey
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

ABT case: NIA court in Assam convicts 2 more accused

GUWAHATI, Jan 31: A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here has sentenced two more accused...
MEGHALAYA

Ronnie V Lyngdoh slams VPP’s ‘stand’ on implementing Article 371

Shillong, Jan 31: The Congress leader, Ronnie V Lyngdoh has slammed the ‘double standard’ of the VPP which...
NATIONAL

Nadda strongly condemns Sonia Gandhi’s ‘poor thing’ remark for President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 31: BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda has strongly condemned senior Congress leader Sonia...
Economy

India’s economy remains steady amidst global uncertainties: Economic Survey

New Delhi, Jan 31: India’s domestic economy remains steady amidst global uncertainties, driven by robust growth in the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

ABT case: NIA court in Assam convicts 2 more accused

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Jan 31: A special court of the National...

Ronnie V Lyngdoh slams VPP’s ‘stand’ on implementing Article 371

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 31: The Congress leader, Ronnie V Lyngdoh...

Nadda strongly condemns Sonia Gandhi’s ‘poor thing’ remark for President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: BJP President and Union Minister...
Load more

Popular news

ABT case: NIA court in Assam convicts 2 more accused

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Jan 31: A special court of the National...

Ronnie V Lyngdoh slams VPP’s ‘stand’ on implementing Article 371

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 31: The Congress leader, Ronnie V Lyngdoh...

Nadda strongly condemns Sonia Gandhi’s ‘poor thing’ remark for President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: BJP President and Union Minister...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge