Friday, January 31, 2025
NATIONAL

4th T20I: Nayar wants India to win ‘easy-breezy’ but expects tough fight from England

By: Agencies

Date:

Pune, Jan 31: India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar wants Suryakumar Yadav-led side to seal the five-match T20I series with an “easy” win against England but the veteran expects a tough fight from the visiting side in the fourth T20I here on Friday.

Currently, India are leading the series 2-1 after winning the first two games in Kolkata and Chennai before England bounced back in the last game with a 26-run win in Rajkot. In the contest so far, the Indian batting and bowling department has been spot on.

On the other hand, England’s all-round show in the third T20I brought them back in the series. Ahead of the fourth T20I at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday, Nayar shared his thoughts on the series in a video posted by the BCCI on X.

“So we are in Pune, the land of the Puneries. You expect a good competitive game. You know it’s been a high voltage, a lot of shots being played. We have seen conditions which have challenged players differently and overall where the series stands so far which is 2-1, it’s the correct way to interpret the series so far, its staged perfectly,” Nayar said.

“I think overall it’s been the English bowling versus the Indian batting with a bit of Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi coming in, so the spin trio kind of holding on. But I think overall just watching how this series has panned out, it’s been very exciting,” he added.

With the series win on their mind, Nayar hopes that Indian batters will “come out all guns blazing” to do the business for the home side. “Just hoping that our batters can come out all guns blazing, get those runs on board and we can skittle them out for a low score, so a very greedy Abhishek Nayar who wants us to win this game easy-breezy but with a top England side you always expect a tough fight,” he said.

IANS

STEM Education Hub to benefit farmers, students: Wahlang
Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali wants to make a film on her own life
