27 Bangladeshi nationals in police net over illegal stay in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala), Jan 31: In one of the biggest crackdowns on Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in India, police in Kerala have arrested 27 illegal migrants who are believed to have entered the country by wading through a shallow section of a river along the India-Bangladesh border.

They were arrested in a joint operation carried out in the early hours of Friday by Ernakulam rural police and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in the North Paravur area near here, police said.

“These Bangladeshi nationals reportedly entered India by crossing a shallow section of a river along the India-Bangladesh border,” the Ernakulam rural police said.

They had been engaged in various types of work in the area and had arrived in North Paravur after staying in multiple locations across India, it added. (PTI)