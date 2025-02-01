Ahead of Delhi polls, seven outgoing AAP MLAs resign

New Delhi, Jan 31: With less than a week before the assembly polls in Delhi, at least seven outgoing AAP MLAs have resigned from the party.

Sources said these MLAs were disgruntled after being denied tickets for the February 5 polls and were touch with other parties.

Most of the MLAs shared their resignation letters on social media and slammed AAP over corruption and other issues.

Madan Lal, the outgoing MLA from Kasturba Nagar, claimed on Friday that he and six other party legislators had resigned from AAP’s primary membership.

Lal said they had also sent their resignation letters to Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

The AAP MLAs who have resigned also include Bhavna Gaud (Palam), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli), Rohit Mehraulia (Trilokpuri) and Pawan Sharma (Adarsh Nagar). (PTI)