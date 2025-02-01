National Nuggets

India and US working on PM’s US visit

New Delhi, Jan 31: India and the US are working on an early visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. Modi and US President Donald Trump held a telephonic conversation on January 27. This was their first phone conversation since the American leader’s inauguration last week. “The two sides are working on an early visit of PM Modi to the US to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. “Specific dates for the visit would be announced at the appropriate time,” he said. (PTI)

Punjab road mishap leaves nine dead

Ferozepur, Jan 31: Nine people were killed and many injured in a collision between a pick-up van and a canter truck in this Punjab district on Friday, police said. The van was carrying more than 20 people, mainly those working as waiters, who were going to attend a function in Jalalabad. The accident took place at around 8 am near a village in the Guruharsahai sub-division, police said. At least nine people suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, they added. (PTI)