Saturday, February 1, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Warmer, drier Feb expected in India: IMD

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Jan 31: Most parts of India are expected to experience above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall in February, following a warmer and drier January, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.
The rainfall in February is likely to be below 81 per cent of the long-period average (1971-2020) of 22.7 mm.
IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said most parts of the country are likely to receive below-normal rainfall, except for some areas in west-central, peninsular and northwest India.
Minimum temperatures in February are expected to be above normal in most regions, except in some parts of northwest and peninsular India.
Similarly, maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to above normal in most areas, except in parts of west-central and peninsular India, Mohapatra said.
He said India received an average of 4.5 mm of rainfall in January, making it the fourth lowest since 1901 and the third lowest since 2001.
The country’s mean temperature in January was 18.98 degrees Celsius, the third highest for the month since 1901, behind 1958 and 1990.
India also recorded its warmest October since 1901, with monthly mean temperatures nearly 1.2 degrees Celsius above normal. November ranked as the third-warmest November in 123 years, behind 1979 and 2023.
Earlier, the IMD predicted that the rainfall in north India between January and March would be below normal, at less than 86 per cent of the LPA of 184.3 mm.
Northern and northwestern states like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh cultivate rabi crops, such as wheat, peas, gram and barley, in winter (October to December) and harvest them in summer (April to June).
The winter rainfall, mainly caused by western disturbances, is crucial for the growth of these crops. (PTI)

Previous article
Ahead of Delhi polls, seven outgoing AAP MLAs resign
Next article
National Nuggets
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Uzbek GM Yakubboev says sorry to Vaishali for handshake furore

Wijk Aan Zee, Jan 31: Uzbek Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev offered flowers, chocolate and a personal apology to Indian...
SPORTS

Teenager Mane wins 10m air rifle gold

Dehradun, Jan 31: World junior champion Parth Mane held his nerves to beat teammate Rudranksh Patil en route...
SPORTS

Haryana, Odisha complete hat-trick of Rugby 7s gold

Haryana, Odisha complete hat-trick of Rugby 7s gold Dehradun, Jan 31: Haryana men crushed Maharashtra, while Odisha women defeated...
SPORTS

India beat England in semis, to face Proteas for title

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 31: G Kamalini’s well-paced fifty complemented the excellent work of spinners as defending champions India...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Uzbek GM Yakubboev says sorry to Vaishali for handshake furore

SPORTS 0
Wijk Aan Zee, Jan 31: Uzbek Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev...

Teenager Mane wins 10m air rifle gold

SPORTS 0
Dehradun, Jan 31: World junior champion Parth Mane held...

Haryana, Odisha complete hat-trick of Rugby 7s gold

SPORTS 0
Haryana, Odisha complete hat-trick of Rugby 7s gold Dehradun, Jan...
Load more

Popular news

Uzbek GM Yakubboev says sorry to Vaishali for handshake furore

SPORTS 0
Wijk Aan Zee, Jan 31: Uzbek Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev...

Teenager Mane wins 10m air rifle gold

SPORTS 0
Dehradun, Jan 31: World junior champion Parth Mane held...

Haryana, Odisha complete hat-trick of Rugby 7s gold

SPORTS 0
Haryana, Odisha complete hat-trick of Rugby 7s gold Dehradun, Jan...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge