CRIME UPDATE

Theft

Sunil Banik Das lodged a complaint that on Jan 30 around 6.50 pm, unknown miscreant(s) stole one laptop from his residence at Madanrting, Lumjingsuk, Block-A, Shillong.

Sayan Das lodged a complaint that on the intervening night of January 29 and 30, unknown miscreant(s) stole his motorcycle (ML-05Y-4222) from the premises of Basic School Parking Lot, Golf Links, Shillong.

Shemborlang Kharumnuid lodged a complaint that on the intervening night of January 29 and 30, unknown miscreant(s) stole his motorcycle (ML-05X-6080) from Mawpdang village Diengpasoh, EKH.

Nain Singh lodged a complaint that on January 27 around 12.10 am, unknown miscreant(s) stole his motorcycle (ML-10C-9799) from his residence in Nongpoh, Ri-Bhoi.

Mayanti Diengdoh lodged a complaint that on January 29, she received information that unknown miscreant(s) stole copper wires from the premises of Members’ Hostel Conference Room, Shillong.

Alfaz Sheikh lodged a complaint that on January 28, four persons stole his cattle from Charkasaripara village, WGH, and sold to one resident of Assam. Later, residents of Charkasaripara village apprehended two persons, viz. Kurfan Ali (25) and Azibor Sk (29) along with the stolen cattle, and handed them over to police.

Theft bid

Sectional Assistant, PWD (Roads), Magazine, Mawkynrew, EKH, lodged a complaint that on January 29, unknown miscreant(s) attempted to steal pipes from the Office of the PWD (Roads) Mawphlang Division, Magazine, Mawkynrew.

Two-wheeler missing

Rinaldo Thyrniang lodged a complaint that on the morning of January 30, his scooter (ML-06A-4095) was found missing from Porla village, WKH.

Cybercrime

A female resident of Ri-Bhoi lodged a complaint that on January 26 around 12.34 pm, unknown miscreant(s) misused her photo to create a fake Facebook account and also requested money through the fake Facebook account.

Stone pelting

Police received information that on January 31 around 2.30 am, one resident of Sohkyrbam village, Ri-Bhoi, armed with a knife, pelted stones at one vehicle (AS-03M-1618) driven by Devistar Thangkhiew, at Umrit village under Patharkhmah Police Station. Later, residents of the village apprehended the person.

Unpaid dues

A resident of Mawlai Mawroh, Shillong, lodged a complaint that in the year 2023, his father paid Rs. 26.52 lakh to one Syed Asfaque Nawas for the construction and design of modular kitchen, modular closet and also to supply PVC doors and windows for the construction of a building. However, to date the project remains incomplete and Syed Asfaque Nawas also failed to return the money.

Document misuse

A male resident of a village in Eastern West Khasi Hills lodged a complaint against one woman, who is a resident of Ri-Bhoi district, for allegedly stealing and misusing his original ‘patta’ (land document) and for claiming ownership over his plot of land and also for demanding money from him.

Assault

A woman lodged a complaint that on January 26, her husband assaulted her and also damaged her mobile phone in her residence in a village in Eastern West Khasi Hills.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Prison & Correctional Home, WGH, lodged an FIR that on January 29, one under-trial prisoner, viz. Bath N Marak assaulted another, Kentereng Rabha. As a result, Rabha sustained injuries and was admitted in Tura Civil Hospital.

Body recovered

A woman filed an FIR that on January 28, the body of one Ngilress Dkhar was recovered from the basement of her house in a locality in East Jaiñtia Hills.

Faulty bank transaction

SBI Hallidayganj Branch Manager lodged a complaint that on January 29, one SBI customer, without sufficient money in his bank account, attempted to withdraw money from his bank account via internet banking. However, due to an error in the server, Rs. 43,000 was debited from SBI Hallidayganj Branch INB BGL account. Later, the bank authorities attempted to contact the person over the phone to refund the money, but in vain.