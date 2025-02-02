Sunday, February 2, 2025
MEGHALAYA

NHAI races against time to complete NH-6 repair work

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

SHILLONG, Feb 1: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is racing against time to complete the repair work on the 45-km damaged stretch of National Highway 6 (NH-6) between Jowai and Ratacherra.
Currently, around 50 per cent of the repair work has been completed. However, the biggest challenge for NHAI remains the upcoming monsoon season.
“If we are unable to complete the work before the monsoon, even the repairs we have done so far will be spoiled, let alone continuing with the remaining work,” officials stated.
Determined to complete the project before the rains, NHAI is also facing significant challenges, particularly due to traffic congestion, which is hampering progress.
“Be it bituminous or concrete work, the materials must reach the site within an hour and a half. If delayed, the materials become unusable,” officials explained, adding that they have already informed the East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner about these traffic-related issues.
It may be mentioned that the High Court of Meghalaya had directed in December 2024 that the 45-km stretch of NH-6 between Jowai and Ratacherra should be fully repaired by March 2025.

MEGHALAYA

Govt mulls construction of 150 working women’s hostels

SHILLONG, Feb 1: The state government plans to construct 150 working women’s hostels across the state with funding...
MEGHALAYA

News Capsule

Office-bearers The Dorbar Shnong Lama Villa, in its meeting held recently, elected members to the Executive Dorbar. The newly...
MEGHALAYA

CRIME UPDATE

Theft Sunil Banik Das lodged a complaint that on Jan 30 around 6.50 pm, unknown miscreant(s) stole one laptop...
MEGHALAYA

OBITUARY

Dr Irene Lyngdoh, a resident of Langkyrding Mihngi, passed away on Saturday. Her funeral will be held at...

