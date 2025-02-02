NHAI races against time to complete NH-6 repair work

SHILLONG, Feb 1: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is racing against time to complete the repair work on the 45-km damaged stretch of National Highway 6 (NH-6) between Jowai and Ratacherra.

Currently, around 50 per cent of the repair work has been completed. However, the biggest challenge for NHAI remains the upcoming monsoon season.

“If we are unable to complete the work before the monsoon, even the repairs we have done so far will be spoiled, let alone continuing with the remaining work,” officials stated.

Determined to complete the project before the rains, NHAI is also facing significant challenges, particularly due to traffic congestion, which is hampering progress.

“Be it bituminous or concrete work, the materials must reach the site within an hour and a half. If delayed, the materials become unusable,” officials explained, adding that they have already informed the East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner about these traffic-related issues.

It may be mentioned that the High Court of Meghalaya had directed in December 2024 that the 45-km stretch of NH-6 between Jowai and Ratacherra should be fully repaired by March 2025.