Monday, February 3, 2025
Congress panel to keep ‘eagle eye’ on fairness in Delhi polls

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Feb 2: Just three days before the Delhi Assembly election on February 5, the Congress on Sunday constituted an eight-member team to maintain a close watch on the exercise for fair play, a move that appeared to question the Election Commission of India’s neutrality.
A circular signed by AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal claimed that the Empowered Action Group of Leaders and Experts (EAGLE) would monitor “the conduct of free and fair elections by the Election Commission of India.”
This committee will first take up the Maharashtra voters’ list manipulation issue, and submit a detailed report to the leadership at the earliest, it said.
EAGLE will also analyse past elections in other states and proactively monitor upcoming elections and all other issues related to the conduct of free and fair elections in the country, it said.
The group includes: Ajay Maken, Digvijaya Singh, Abhishek Singhvi, Praveen Chakravarty, Pawan Khera, Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Nitin Raut and Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy.
The constitution of the Congress panel comes close to the ruling AAP in Delhi alleging EC’s bias in favour of the BJP. (IANS)

