Monday, February 3, 2025
NATIONAL

India tops global digital well-being index, leads in online safety and parental support

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Feb 3: Amid growing concerns over online safety, India leads on a global digital well-being index, scoring 67 out of 100 which reflects strong trust and support between parents and teenagers, a report said on Monday.

The country leads in online satisfaction, with 58 per cent of respondents expressing contentment with their digital experiences, compared to 53 per cent in the US and 42 per cent in the UK, said the report by Snap Inc.

India reported the strongest support networks for young people, with respondents having 9 to 12 sources of guidance, such as parents, teachers and mentors. However, 78 per cent of Indian Gen Z users sought support from others, up from 65 per cent in 2023, the report added.

There is an increase in parental engagement, with 70 per cent of parents regularly checking in on their teens’ online activities, up from 62 per cent in 2023. Indian Gen Z users reported the highest rates of online threats, including sextortion and grooming.

About 71 per cent of Indian Gen Z respondents said they had been targeted for sextortion, with 55 per cent falling victim, the report added. The report further added that 77 per cent reported losing control of intimate images they shared, with 80 per cent of these cases involving minors aged 13-17.

Also, 60 per cent of respondents had experienced grooming, with over half being minors. Another major concern is the lack of awareness about the legal implications of sharing explicit content involving minors.

The report found that 52 per cent of respondents wrongly believed that not reporting such content was legal, the highest percentage among all surveyed countries. Additionally, 36 per cent believed it was legal to share and view such images, while 39 per cent thought storing them online was lawful, the findings showed.

IANS

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

