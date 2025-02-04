Tuesday, February 4, 2025
‘JFK’s Forgotten Crisis’ reveals Nehru’s ‘games’ in foreign policy: PM Modi tells MPs

New Delhi, Feb 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday recommended a book for Lok Sabha MPs to read, adding an unexpected title to their reading list – ‘JFK’s Forgotten Crisis’ by US foreign policy expert Bruce Riedel.

The book delves into political and diplomatic emergencies during John F. Kennedy’s presidency. This suggestion came amid PM Modi’s criticism of those questioning his government’s handling of the China border issue.

His remarks also followed inquiries by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav during discussion on the Motion of Thanks to President’s Address in Lok Sabha. Replying to the debate, PM Modi took the opportunity to indirectly target former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, a frequent subject of criticism by the BJP.

He claimed that the book revealed the “games” Nehru played with India’s foreign policy and security during his time in office. Referring to Nehru’s tenure as both Prime Minister and the head of Foreign Affairs, PM Modi remarked: “If someone is really interested in foreign policy… they should read JFK’s Forgotten Crisis.”

He remarked that the book contains references to Nehru and his interactions with then President Kennedy during a crisis, shedding light on the foreign policy tactics used by Nehru. The PM’s reference to the book sparked a debate on social media and among foreign policy watchers.

Observers began analysing the book’s content, with some highlighting the instances mentioned in the book that involved Nehru. One analyst, commenting on X, linked Nehru’s approach to foreign policy to the mindset allegedly shared by Rahul Gandhi, saying: “The details about Nehru, and what he used his position for, is the same mindset that Rahul Gandhi has inherited as a family. No wonder Rahul Gandhi speaks the same language as third grade trolls, including on foreign policy.”

Several excerpts from Riedel’s book were shared online, including one that depicted a tense moment during the Kennedy administration. It describes how Nehru insisted that Jacqueline Kennedy stay in a guest suite at the Prime Minister’s residence, despite the embassy having arranged a separate villa.

The suite, frequently used by Edwina Mountbatten, the wife of the last British viceroy of India, held personal significance to Nehru. Some extracts from pages of Riedel’s book shared on X read: “The embassy had rented a villa for Mrs. Kennedy to stay in, but Nehru insisted after she arrived that she stay in a guest suite at the prime minister’s residence. It was the suite often used by Edwina Mountbatten, the wife of India’s last viceroy Lord Mountbatten, who had presided over the partition.

A frequent visitor to India after independence, Edwina and Nehru were at least close friends, if not more. Jackie (Jacqueline Kennedy) was getting Nehru’s complete attention.” The book also notes how Nehru seemed more interested in Jackie Kennedy than in President Kennedy, with JFK himself remarking that it was the “worst state visit” of his presidency. Another passage highlights Nehru’s apparent interest in Pat Kennedy, JFK’s young sister, over the two men.

IANS

