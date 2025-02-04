Tuesday, February 4, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Maha Kumbh: Bhutan King takes holy dip at Sangam with CM Yogi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Prayagraj, Feb 4: Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck participated in the Maha Kumbh festivities in Prayagraj and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in taking the ‘dip of faith’. Both leaders also offered prayers at the sacred Sangam Nose.

The Bhutanese monarch arrived in Lucknow on Monday, where he was extended a grand welcome by UP Chief Minister, amid traditional music and dance performances. Taking to social media platform X, CM Yogi extended his greetings, saying, “Hearty welcome and greetings to His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan in Uttar Pradesh, the sacred land of valour, culture, and cultural harmony!” CM Yogi is on a visit to Prayagraj today, to participate in various programs and oversee security arrangements for the Maha Kumbh, which has already witnessed an overwhelming turnout.

On Monday, a 110-member Bhutanese delegation, along with Heads of Mission (HoM), spouses of HoMs, and diplomats from 71 countries, participated in the Maha Kumbh Mela. The Maha Kumbh 2025, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26.

The event has already drawn millions of devotees from India and abroad and is poised to set new records in attendance. So far, around 35 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

On Basant Panchami, a massive crowd gathered for the Amrit Snan, with lakhs of devotees arriving from across the country. Despite a recent stampede that claimed 30 lives and injured over 60 people, the enthusiasm among pilgrims remains undiminished. In response, security has been significantly tightened, with CM Yogi personally overseeing the arrangements.

The heightened security was evident during the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan, which saw thousands of devotees taking a peaceful and organised dip at the Sangam Nose. The Chief Minister had earlier conducted a high-level review meeting from his official residence to ensure smooth arrangements. With another large turnout expected today, the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a safe and smooth experience for all attendees.

IANS

Previous article
Assam CM briefs EAM Jaishankar on visits to Bhutan, South Korea and Japan
Next article
Pressure tactics to malign us in Delhi polls, says Election Commission
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Pressure tactics to malign us in Delhi polls, says Election Commission

New Delhi, Feb 4: Faced with a persistent and pointed onslaught by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the...
NATIONAL

Assam CM briefs EAM Jaishankar on visits to Bhutan, South Korea and Japan

New Delhi, Feb 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday called on External Affairs Minister (EAM)...
SPORTS

Gunners thrash Man City 5-1

London, Feb 3: After a recent uplift in their results, the pain returned for Manchester City in the...
SPORTS

Lewandowski scores winner as Barcelona pip Alaves 1-0

Madrid, Feb 3: There was no rout this time but Barcelona still prevailed with Robert Lewandowski scoring a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Pressure tactics to malign us in Delhi polls, says Election Commission

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 4: Faced with a persistent and...

Assam CM briefs EAM Jaishankar on visits to Bhutan, South Korea and Japan

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa...

Gunners thrash Man City 5-1

SPORTS 0
London, Feb 3: After a recent uplift in their...
Load more

Popular news

Pressure tactics to malign us in Delhi polls, says Election Commission

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 4: Faced with a persistent and...

Assam CM briefs EAM Jaishankar on visits to Bhutan, South Korea and Japan

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa...

Gunners thrash Man City 5-1

SPORTS 0
London, Feb 3: After a recent uplift in their...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge