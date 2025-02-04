Pressure tactics to malign us in Delhi polls, says Election Commission

New Delhi, Feb 4: Faced with a persistent and pointed onslaught by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Election Commission on Wednesday said that there were repeated and deliberate pressure tactics to malign it ahead of the Assembly elections in the national capital.

Taking to the social media handle on X, the poll body said that it ‘noted’ repeated pressure tactics but chose to have constitutional restraint and didn’t get swayed away by such ‘baseless’ charges. The concerning reaction from the poll body comes in the wake of repeated attacks and allegations against it by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

The ongoing political slugfest between AAP, BJP and Congress shifted to EC’s doors after the ruling party accused it of ‘inaction’ against BJP’s poll malpractices and ‘clampdown’ against its members.

For days now, top AAP leaders have been hurling direct charges at the Election Commission, with Kejriwal even advising the Chief Election Commissioner (EC) Rajiv Kumar to ‘do duty’ and ‘give up his desire’ for the post.

He also accused the EC of ‘surrendering’ itself to the BJP and giving the impression that it doesn’t exist. On Tuesday, the growing unease went a step further with Delhi CM Atishi and AAP chief launching a fresh tirade at the poll body. Delhi CM claimed that she lodged complaint against hooliganism by a BJP candidate and in return she was booked in a case.

Stepping up the attack, Kejriwal said that the EC was acting at the behest of the Home Minister and was understandably shielding the BJP misdeeds. “Such action against Delhi CM amounts to hooliganism by the EC,” he said on X.

In an apparent rejoinder to AAP’s direct charge, the EC said, “The 3-member Commission collectively noted repeated deliberate pressure tactics to malign ECI in Delhi Elections, as if it is a single member body and decided to have constitutional restraint, absorbing such outbursts with sagacity, stoically & not to be swayed by such insinuations.”

Further explaining the basis of punitive action, it said that action on issues raised by political parties and candidates are taken in each instance by over 1.5 lakh officials who are functioning within the established legal framework. Notably, Kejriwal-led AAP has been on a warpath with the poll panel with the former even alleging that the CEC was eyeing post-retirement benefits and hence was being ‘soft’ on the BJP.

IANS