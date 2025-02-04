Meghalaya Govt supports NorthEast United FC’s vision to make Shillong football capital, says CEO Mandar Tamhane

Shillong, Feb 4: The Indian Super League (ISL) is set to debut in Meghalaya with NorthEast United FC taking on former winner Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on February 7.

The Highlanders will also host Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC at the venue on February 21 and March 8, respectively, as the fans look forward to witnessing Indian football’s biggest stars, including Sunil Chhetri, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Naorem Mahesh Singh in action.

Ahead of the game, Mandar Tamhane, CEO of NorthEast United FC, shed light on how the club’s move to Shillong came about and revealed some interesting anecdotes about the football fandom in Shillong.

“When we played the semifinal of the Durand Cup against Shillong Lajong here, it was an eye-opener for me even though I’ve been involved in Indian football for over 25 years. “The online tickets were sold out in 12 minutes and there were five km long queues for physical tickets. Fan parks in different districts were also jam-packed. We are a club representing eight states and we always wanted to bring football to parts of the Northeast. Seeing the response we got for the Durand Cup, reaffirmed our decision to come to Shillong this season itself,” he quoted while speaking to the ISL.

“Once we were certain about bringing the ISL to Shillong this season, we worked closely with the Government of Meghalaya, who have always extended their support and shared our vision of making Shillong the football capital of India,” he added.

NorthEast United FC forward Redeem Tlang, who hails from Shillong, has been one of the ISL’s notable domestic talents. With over 100 ISL appearances and a key role in NorthEast United FC’s historic Durand Cup victory in 2024, Tlang is thrilled about the league’s arrival in his home city. “It’s a very special moment for me personally and also for the people of Meghalaya to experience ISL matches in Shillong,” said Tlang while speaking to the ISL.

“ISL is the top league in the country and to have it come to your home is an incredible feeling. People all over Meghalaya love football. I urge them to support us, to give us that extra boost when we play here. We want them to cheer for us from start to finish.”

Redeem Tlang’s football journey began with Shillong Lajong FC in 2013, but his love for the sport was instilled in him at an early age by his family. Tlang remarked that for a long period, he played the game only for the joy of it. He describes football as being deeply ingrained in Shillong’s culture, where people of all ages play the game in every corner of the city.

“Football is like a religion in Shillong. It’s the first game that you play when you grow up here. You can go to any part of the city and see people of all ages engaged in the sport. I started by playing with my uncles on weekends, simply enjoying the game,” Tlang recalled.

Beyond the excitement of hosting ISL matches, Tlang believes the league’s presence in Shillong will have a lasting impact on young footballers. He emphasised how exposure to professional football at a young age can inspire future generations and elevate the sport’s development in the region.

“The ISL matches happening in Shillong are very important for the kids because they get to enjoy football from a very young age. It wasn’t like this when I was growing up. The grassroots football scene here has been improving steadily and this will further help the sport’s growth in the state and across the country.” Tlang signed off.

As the countdown begins for ISL’s Shillong debut, the excitement among local fans is palpable. With the arrival of India’s premier football league, Meghalaya is set to showcase its rich footballing culture to the national stage, further cementing its status as a hotbed of talent and passion for the sport.

