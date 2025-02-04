Tuesday, February 4, 2025
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Meghalaya faces uphill task of increasing power demand:Mondal

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Feb 4: Once a power-surplus state, Meghalaya is now grappling with the challenge of meeting its increasing power demands. With a rapidly growing requirement for electricity and a lack of new power projects over the past decade, the state is facing an uphill task in ensuring a stable power supply for the future.

State Power Minister AT Mondal has expressed deep concern over the issue, emphasizing the urgent need for investment from private players in power generation.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Mondal stated that Meghalaya’s power demand is growing at a rate of approximately 11 percent, making it imperative for the state to strategize and prepare for the challenges ahead.

“We must be prepared to avoid power scarcity. Unlike other states that can afford to purchase power at high rates, Meghalaya needs to focus on local generation to meet demand efficiently. We are, therefore, exploring ways to boost power generation within the state,” Mondal said.

At present, Meghalaya is largely dependent on a handful of power projects, including Umiam, Umtrew, MLHEP, Ganol, and smaller units like Sonapani. Mondal acknowledged that local energy generation at a cheaper tariff is essential to cater to the state’s increasing consumption.

The minister further informed that

