SPORTS

Real Madrid defender Rüdiger sidelined with muscle injury

By: Agencies

Madrid, Feb 3: Real Madrid central defender Antonio Rüdiger has been diagnosed with a leg muscle injury sustained in a Spanish league game on Saturday.
Madrid said Sunday that Rüdiger has “an injury to the biceps femoris” in his right leg.
The 31-year-old German player had to be substituted in the 15th minute of Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Espanyol.
Madrid did not give a timetable for Rüdiger’s return. Spanish media said he is expected to be out for two to three weeks.
Madrid plays at Leganes in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, hosts Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league on Saturday and visits Manchester City for the Champions League playoffs on February 11.
Madrid is one point ahead of Atletico in the Spanish league. (AP)

Marcus Rashford joins Aston Villa on loan
Transfer Buzz
