Transfer Buzz

Alvaro Morata joins Galatasaray from AC Milan on loan

Spain striker Alvaro Morata has joined Galatasaray from AC Milan on loan with an option to make the deal permanent, both teams said.

The agreement was announced late Sunday.

Galatasaray said it will pay six million euros ($6.1 million) to Milan to keep Morata on loan until Jan. 20, 2026.

The Turkish side added that the transfer can be made permanent for a fee of eight million euros. Morata will be paid six million euros per season if the purchase option is activated.

The much-travelled Morata — a former Chelsea, Juventus, Real Madrid and Atletico player — scored six goals and delivered two assists in 25 matches across all competitions this season.

Morata was replaced at Milan by Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez, who signed from Feyenoord.

Milan said Gimenez signed a contract until June 30, 2029.

Brighton signs one striker and loans out another

Brighton signed one striker and loaned out another on the final day of the transfer window on the back of its heaviest ever Premier League defeat.

Stefanos Tzimas, a Greece under-21 international, joined from FC Nuremburg on a deal until 2030 — through will remain at the second-tier German team until the end of the season. Tzimas had only just joined from PAOK Salonika, after Nuremberg activated an option to buy during this window.

Hours later, Brighton sent Ireland international Evan Ferguson on loan to fellow Premier League team West Ham for the rest of the season. It will see Ferguson link up again with Graham Potter, the West Ham manager who used to be in charge of Brighton.

AC Milan signs Giménez from Feyenoord

AC Milan completed the purchase of Santiago Giménez from Feyenoord on Monday, and the Mexico forward could face his old club next week.

Milan said that Giménez has been given a contract until the end of June 2029. Italian media reports that the transfer fee was 30 million euros ($31 million) plus bonuses.

Giménez, who was in the stands at San Siro for the Milan derby on Sunday, will likely make his debut in Wednesday’s Italian cup quarterfinal against Roma.

He faces a swift return to Rotterdam as Milan visits Feyenoord in the Champions League knockout round playoffs next Wednesday, with the home leg the following week. The winner earns 11 million euros and a place in the round of 16.

Giménez scored 65 goals in 105 appearances for Feyenoord since joining from Cruz Azul in 2022. He has six in five games in 2025.