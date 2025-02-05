Wednesday, February 5, 2025
SPORTS

India batter Shubman Gill defends India’s BGT loss

By: Agencies

Date:

Nagpur, Feb 4: India’s vice-captain, Shubman Gill, has defended the national team’s performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, insisting that one bad series does not define a team’s legacy. India suffered a 1-3 series defeat against Australia, marking the end of their decade-long dominance in the marquee Test rivalry.
Speaking ahead of India’s first ODI against England in Nagpur on Thursday, Gill emphasised that the team had played quality cricket despite the result and deserved credit for their past achievements.
“One series does not determine the form of the whole team. There are a lot of players who, in the past, have performed consistently in various series and tournaments,” Gill told reporters.
He pointed out that India was unlucky not to have star pacer Jasprit Bumrah available on the final day of the fourth Test in Brisbane, a factor he believes could have changed the series outcome.
“We were unfortunate not to have Bumrah on the last day. Had he been there, we could have won the match, drawn the series, and this conversation wouldn’t even be happening.”
Gill urged critics to consider India’s broader achievements, including their two back-to-back Test series wins in Australia (2018-19 and 2020-21), their 2023 ODI World Cup final appearance, and their status as one of the most dominant teams in world cricket.
“One match and one day don’t define us. We have won in Australia twice before, won a World Cup, and reached another final. These things must be kept in mind.”
While acknowledging that the Test series against Australia and the 3-0 ODI whitewash at home to New Zealand were disappointing, he reinforced the belief that the team remains a formidable force in international cricket.Apart from addressing India’s Test struggles, Gill also spoke about the healthy competition for top-order spots in the Indian team across formats.
With Abhishek Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal emerging as key players, Gill’s position as the preferred opener is under scrutiny.
However, the 24-year-old dismissed any notions of animosity, stating that he shares a strong bond with both players and that their success is a positive sign for Indian cricket.
“Abhishek is a childhood friend of mine, and Jaiswal is also a good friend. I don’t think there’s any toxic competition between us,” said Gill. (PTI)

Previous article
Pynshngain Kurbah bags first medal for Meghalaya
Next article
With CT in mind Chakravarthy added to Indian ODI squad
