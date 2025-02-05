Wednesday, February 5, 2025
SPORTS

With CT in mind Chakravarthy added to Indian ODI squad

By: Agencies

Date:

Nagpur, Feb 4: In-form mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was on Tuesday included in the Indian ODI squad after his heroics in the just-concluded T20I series against England as the team management wants the KKR mystery spinner to “keep up the momentum”.
There is a fair chance that Chakravarthy might just replace one of the four specialist spinners in the Champions Trophy squad. It could be one among Kuldeep Yadav or Washington Sundar, who could be axed to accommodate Chakravarthy before the final squad is announced. A lot will depend on how he fares in the ODIs.
Chakravarthy, who got 14 wickets in five T20Is against England and was adjudged the ‘Player of The Series’, wasn’t initially picked for the three ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy later this month.
Chakravarthy was seen training and bowling in the nets on Tuesday.
“Yes, Varun Chakravarthy is part of the squad,” India vice-captain Shubman Gill confirmed in a media interaction after the team’s training.Later in the evening, the BCCI too said the in-form spinner has been added to the squad.
“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Varun Chakaravarthy to India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England,” the BCCI said in a statement.
It is understood that head coach Gautam Gambhir wants Chakravarthy to remain in rhythm and bowl to the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant.With the deadline for squad changes for the Champions Trophy set for February 12, he remains a strong candidate for selection. However, it is unlikely that he will be added to the CT squad without playing a single ODI.
India have got three finger spinners — two left-armers (Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel) and one right-arm off-spinner in Washington Sundar. Kuldeep Yadav, who is returning to the Indian team after undergoing a sports hernia surgery in October 2024, is the lone wrist spinner in the squad.
“As of now, the team management wanted Varun to bowl in ODI squad nets ahead of England series. Varun doesn’t play red-ball cricket,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
“With domestic white ball season already concluded, he doesn’t have any assignments till start of IPL end March. He is in good rhythm and they want him to continue that,” he added.
When asked if there is a possibility of him being selected for the ODI series and subsequent Champions Trophy based on current form, the source replied: “The selectors have already picked four spinners and you only have three ODI games.
“But if team management wants Varun, it will certainly have to speak to the chairman of selection committee. Whether they intend to or not, is still not known.” The Men in Blue don’t have a second wrist spinner and Chakravarthy’s strong form could work in his favour. (PTI)

