Lazio go fourth in Serie A

Cagliari, Feb 4: Lazio moved into fourth place in Serie A after a 2-1 win over lowly Cagliari.

With the aid of a goal and an assist from Mattia Zaccagni, Lazio extended its unbeaten league run against Cagliari to 20 games, its longest such run against any Serie A opponent.Lazio’s previous record was a 19-game unbeaten streak against Inter Milan from 1996 to 2005.Zaccagni put the visitors ahead with a clinical finish in the 41st minute after good work from Elseid Hysaj.

Cagliari’s on-loan striker Roberto Piccoli levelled the scores with a back post header 10 minutes into the second half but Argentine striker Taty Castellanos restored Lazio’s lead nine minutes later.Lazio was two points above Juventus on the table. Cagliari remained fourth from bottom, one point above the relegation zone. Lazio’s triumph over Cagliari was more than just another three points—it was a testament to their growing consistency in the Serie A campaign. Extending their unbeaten streak against Cagliari to a record 20 matches, the victory further underlined their historical dominance over the Sardinian side. With Mattia Zaccagni playing a pivotal role, Lazio showcased their ability to respond under pressure, especially after conceding an equalizer early in the second half. Now sitting in fourth place, they have edged ahead of Juventus in the race for Champions League qualification, a goal that seemed uncertain earlier in the season. (AP)