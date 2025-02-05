Wednesday, February 5, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

‘England will handle Varun better in ODIs’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Feb 4: England great Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday termed Varun Chakravarthy’s inclusion in the Indian squad for three ODIs against England as “a great decision” but backed the visitors to fare better against the right-arm spinner in the longer version.
Chakravarthy was all over England in the five-T20I series taking 14 wickets in India’s 4-1 series win, following which he has been added to the ODI side with the series starting in Nagpur on Thursday.
“The English batters would be better against him in the one-dayers because they can spend more time. It’s a longer format, not every ball is an event.
But I think it is a great decision (to add Chakravarthy),” Pietersen told media on the sidelines of the launch of Dram Bell Scotch Whisky.Pietersen termed England’s loss in T20Is as a “disaster”, adding that the series would have been levelled in Pune if a like-for-like concussion substitution for Shivam Dube had been used instead of tearaway quick Harshit Rana.
“It was a disappointing series from England’s perspective. I think that in the fourth T20I, if the concussion substitution had been done correctly, maybe England would have got up there,” he said.
“It would have been 2-2 coming to the Wankhede (Stadium for final T20I). It would have been way more on the game. But it didn’t happen.”
Pietersen said India great Yuvraj Singh is “rubbing off” now on Abhishek Sharma who played the “best T20I innings I’ve ever seen”.“Abishek is amazing. He had the shades (of Yuvraj)…. Obviously, Yuvraj is rubbing off now on Abishek. His batting was fantastic.
It was the best T20 international innings, I’ve ever seen and I said that to him afterwards,” Pietersen said.
“It was effortless. The stroke play was great, there was no funky shots, no ramping, no sweeping, reverse sweeping.” (PTI)

Previous article
With CT in mind Chakravarthy added to Indian ODI squad
Next article
Lazio go fourth in Serie A
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Chelsea edge West Ham in thrilling London Derby

London, Feb 4: Chelsea staged a dramatic comeback to secure a vital 2-1 victory over West Ham in...
SPORTS

Spurs defender Dragusin suffers injury

London, Feb 4: Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin is set to miss the rest of the season after...
SPORTS

Man City, PSG and Aston Villa go big in the winter window

Transfer deadline day London, Feb 4: Manchester City and Aston Villa made big moves just before the midseason transfer...
SPORTS

Lazio go fourth in Serie A

Cagliari, Feb 4: Lazio moved into fourth place in Serie A after a 2-1 win over lowly Cagliari. With...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Chelsea edge West Ham in thrilling London Derby

SPORTS 0
London, Feb 4: Chelsea staged a dramatic comeback to...

Spurs defender Dragusin suffers injury

SPORTS 0
London, Feb 4: Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin is...

Man City, PSG and Aston Villa go big in the winter window

SPORTS 0
Transfer deadline day London, Feb 4: Manchester City and Aston...
Load more

Popular news

Chelsea edge West Ham in thrilling London Derby

SPORTS 0
London, Feb 4: Chelsea staged a dramatic comeback to...

Spurs defender Dragusin suffers injury

SPORTS 0
London, Feb 4: Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin is...

Man City, PSG and Aston Villa go big in the winter window

SPORTS 0
Transfer deadline day London, Feb 4: Manchester City and Aston...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge