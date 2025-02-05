Wednesday, February 5, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

MEA working on new law for Indians working abroad: Parliamentary Committee report

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Feb 5: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is “seriously considering” enacting a new law tentatively titled ‘Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2024’ that will replace the “outdated provisions” of the Emigration Act 1983, the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs stated in its fourth report that was presented to Lok Sabha on Monday.

“Keeping in view the contemporary global migration dynamics and the needs of Indian citizens, the Committee has over the years underscored the pressing need for a comprehensive legislative overhaul to replace the outdated provisions of the Emigration Act 1983. After much delay, the Ministry is seriously considering enacting a new law tentatively titled ‘Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2024′”, the report by the Committee, which is chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, mentions.

It adds: “The Ministry has further informed the Committee that the proposed draft is under consultation with line Ministries and will, thereafter, be put up for public consultations. The Committee desire that it should be consulted on the salient features of the Bill and the enactment of a revised act reflecting changed global migration realities should be done in a time bound manner i.e. not later than one year”.

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha on November 11 last year on the issue of compensation for Indian migrant workers, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh had said that there are around 15 million Indian nationals abroad including unskilled workers, skilled workers and professionals.

“Ministry maintains the data in respect of Indian workers, holding Emigration Check Required (ECR) passports, proceeding for overseas employment through e-Migrate portal to any of the 18 notified ECR category countries,” he said.

The report also details that the Ministry stated that in recent years, there has been a visible enhancement in India’s standing as a global power with advances in economic, scientific and technological arenas.

“There is a growing interest from across the world in engaging with India. This has resulted in expansion of India’s diplomatic outreach manifesting in India taking the lead in regional groupings, increase in the number of high-level exchanges, bilateral agreements and MOUs signed, growth in economic and developmental cooperation, and initiatives led by India on the international stage such as the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) etc.”

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built a conducive environment for India’s growth and development through partnerships with friendly countries over the last one decade.

IANS

Previous article
Chinese President holds talks with visiting Pakistani counterpart in Beijing
Next article
Japan assures India of more support in newer steel technologies
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

57.70 per cent voter turnout recorded in Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi, Feb 5:  Voting to pick a new 70-member Delhi Assembly continued peacefully on Wednesday as the...
Business

Japan assures India of more support in newer steel technologies

New Delhi, Feb 5:  Japan has assured India of continued support for investments in newer steel technologies during...
INTERNATIONAL

Chinese President holds talks with visiting Pakistani counterpart in Beijing

Beijing, Feb 5: Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari in Beijing on...
NATIONAL

Tripura’s unemployment ratio less than national average, says CM Saha

Agartala, Feb 5: Chief Minister Manik Saha said that Tripura’s unemployment rate is now less than the national...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

57.70 per cent voter turnout recorded in Delhi Assembly polls

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 5:  Voting to pick a new...

Japan assures India of more support in newer steel technologies

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 5:  Japan has assured India of...

Chinese President holds talks with visiting Pakistani counterpart in Beijing

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, Feb 5: Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks...
Load more

Popular news

57.70 per cent voter turnout recorded in Delhi Assembly polls

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 5:  Voting to pick a new...

Japan assures India of more support in newer steel technologies

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 5:  Japan has assured India of...

Chinese President holds talks with visiting Pakistani counterpart in Beijing

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, Feb 5: Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge