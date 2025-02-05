Wednesday, February 5, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Chinese President holds talks with visiting Pakistani counterpart in Beijing

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Beijing, Feb 5: Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari in Beijing on Wednesday. Xi said China and Pakistan enjoy ironclad friendship and are all-weather strategic cooperative partners.

In recent years, the two countries have provided firm political support for each other, maintained close high-level exchanges, and advanced the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and cooperation in various fields, setting a good example for relations between countries, he said.

China stands ready to work with Pakistan to advance their respective modernization drives, accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, bring more benefits to the two peoples, and make greater contributions to regional peace, stability and prosperity, Xi said.

Earlier, Zhao Leji, Chairman of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, also met with the Pakistani President. China is willing to work with Pakistan to continue the traditional friendship, implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, he said.

Noting that exchanges and cooperation between legislative bodies are an important part of bilateral relations, Zhao said the NPC is willing to work with the Pakistani parliament to strengthen exchanges at all levels, and provide a legal guarantee for China-Pakistan cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zardari said Pakistan firmly supports China’s core interests and major concerns, and supports the three global initiatives put forward by China, namely the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

Pakistan is ready to promote interactions between the legislatures of the two countries and deepen Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

IANS

Previous article
Tripura’s unemployment ratio less than national average, says CM Saha
Next article
MEA working on new law for Indians working abroad: Parliamentary Committee report
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

57.70 per cent voter turnout recorded in Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi, Feb 5:  Voting to pick a new 70-member Delhi Assembly continued peacefully on Wednesday as the...
Business

Japan assures India of more support in newer steel technologies

New Delhi, Feb 5:  Japan has assured India of continued support for investments in newer steel technologies during...
INTERNATIONAL

MEA working on new law for Indians working abroad: Parliamentary Committee report

New Delhi, Feb 5: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is "seriously considering" enacting a new law tentatively...
NATIONAL

Tripura’s unemployment ratio less than national average, says CM Saha

Agartala, Feb 5: Chief Minister Manik Saha said that Tripura’s unemployment rate is now less than the national...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

57.70 per cent voter turnout recorded in Delhi Assembly polls

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 5:  Voting to pick a new...

Japan assures India of more support in newer steel technologies

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 5:  Japan has assured India of...

MEA working on new law for Indians working abroad: Parliamentary Committee report

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 5: The Ministry of External Affairs...
Load more

Popular news

57.70 per cent voter turnout recorded in Delhi Assembly polls

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 5:  Voting to pick a new...

Japan assures India of more support in newer steel technologies

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 5:  Japan has assured India of...

MEA working on new law for Indians working abroad: Parliamentary Committee report

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 5: The Ministry of External Affairs...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge