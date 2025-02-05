Tripura’s unemployment ratio less than national average, says CM Saha

Agartala, Feb 5: Chief Minister Manik Saha said that Tripura’s unemployment rate is now less than the national average proving that huge employment scopes were created in the state.

Addressing a function after distributing job offer letters, the Chief Minister said that as per the data of 2023-24, Tripura’s unemployment ratio is 1.7 per cent against the national average of 3.2 per cent.

He said as per the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s periodic Labour Force Survey in 2018-19, the state’s unemployment ratio was 10 per cent against the national average of 5.8 per cent.

Saha, former state BJP President, said that after the BJP government came to power in Tripura in 2018, and till January this year government jobs have been provided to 16,451 youths.

“Through a very transparent system, we are providing government jobs and there is no complaint, no court cases against the recruitment process,” he said, adding that job offer letters were provided to 2,806 candidates on Wednesday.

Of the 2,806 candidates, 2437 multi-tasking staff (Group-D) would be posted in 37 departments while 369 pharmacists and laboratory technicians would be posted in the health and other departments, Saha said and termed the day in providing government jobs as historic.

He said that earlier in 2023, in a significant step, 1980 youths got jobs in Group-C and Agri-assistant posts in 35 departments. The Chief Minister said that the state government has made the Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificate (PRTC) mandatory in getting government jobs in the state so that the residents of the state get priority in getting state government jobs.

He said that during the past five years, skill development training was provided to over 22,000 youths and they are now doing jobs in various private firms and organisations in different states of the country.

National Career Service Project, three model career centres were set up in three districts of Tripura to facilitate jobs for the youths, Saha said. The Chief Minister stated over 9 lakh people are directly and indirectly associated with cooperative sectors and have been getting various benefits.

“Over 4.73 lakh people are also associated with 52,407 SHGs (Self Help Groups) and doing good business through producing hundreds of items. In Tripura, there are 91,871 Lakhpati Didis and the government has provided Rs 746 crore fund to help them in doing various business and entrepreneurial activities,” Saha pointed out.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah virtually joined the event from Delhi during the distribution of job offer letters in Agartala. He said that without any irregularities or recommendations, 2806 youths got government jobs in various departments in a transparent manner.

“Earlier only communist cadres got jobs during the Left regime. Now the ruling BJP has been providing government jobs absolutely in a transparent manner and on merit basis,” Shah said. Besides, the Chief Minister, his 10 cabinet colleagues and Chief Secretary J. K. Sinha attended the function. IANS