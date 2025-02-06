Thursday, February 6, 2025
News AlertREGIONAL

Assam BJP to form 433 mandal committees, 39 dist committees by Feb 14

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

GUWAHATI, Feb 6: Ahead of next year’s Assembly elections in Assam, the state unit of BJP has decided to form 433 mandal committees and 39 district committees by mid-February in a bid to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots.

The party has started preparations to form the mandal committees by February 7 and full-fledged district committees by February 14.

Newly-elected Assam BJP president and Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia has already appointed 10 senior leaders from the state as observers for the formation of the district committees.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, BJP spokesperson Subhash Dutta informed that for the formation of the district committees by February 14, several party leaders, including ministers, have been entrusted with responsibilities.

The leaders, appointed as observers, will oversee the formation of the full-fledged district committees of BJP in accordance with the party’s constitution.

Prior to this, the state BJP president had appointed newly-elected district presidents, district in-charges, district co-in-charges, MPs and MLAs for the formation of 433 mandal committees across the state by February 7.

