First unloading of freight rake at Mendipathar railway station

Guwahati, Feb 6: In a historic milestone for railway logistics in the Northeast region, Mendipathar railway station in Meghalaya under Rangiya division of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) achieved its first ever unloading of freight rake on Tuesday.

“The rake, comprising 21 wagons of food grains for Food Corporation of India, arrived at Mendipathar station at 9:20 am, and was placed for unloading at 9:40 am, marking the first ever occasion of goods train unloading in Meghalaya,” NFR informed in a statement issued here on Thursday.

Operational since August 29, 2014, Mendipathar railway station is the first railway station in Meghalaya. It is equipped with four lines, and a spacious goods circulating area for handling freight trains.

The milestone is an important step for the station in its goal to boost the local economy and facilitate the smooth movement of essential commodities in the region.

It also demonstrates the preparedness and availability of ancillary services at the station including trucks, labour and expertise of goods handling.

“Mendipathar railway station promises to emerge as a vital hub for freight movement to Meghalaya, contributing to the state’s development and strengthening the railway network in the Northeast region,” the statement said.