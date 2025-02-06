Saturday, February 8, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

ChatGPT faces global outage; users flood social media with complaints

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Feb 6: ChatGPT, one of OpenAI’s most popular Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools on Thursday faced a global outage as millions of users were unable to access the service.

Many frustrated users took to social media platforms like X on Thursday to report that ChatGPT was not working for them. The complaints indicate that the issue is widespread, with reports coming in from different countries.

According to Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, thousands of users have been affected by the outage. The website’s data showed a sudden spike in ChatGPT outage reports early this morning, and the numbers continue to rise as more people face issues.

Some users are struggling to log in, while others say the AI is not responding to commands at all. The heat map (a technique that uses colour to represent data values) on Downdetector confirms that the outage is based on user-submitted complaints.

So far, nearly 90 per cent of users have reported problems with the ChatGPT app, while others are facing issues on the website as well. OpenAI has not yet shared any official statement on the cause or extent of the outage.

Meanwhile, frustrated users are flooding X with posts and memes about the situation. One user humorously wrote, “Today, I lost access to ChatGPT for 20 minutes, and it felt like it was 2015 and Google Search had gone offline for a couple of hours.” Another user added “Everyone coming to X to confirm chatgpt down” with a meme.

“ChatGPT down again ??! surprised not surprised !!!,” a user said. Another X user also chimed in, “Chatgpt is always down in the middle of doing my assignment.” “Watching everyone freak out when Chatgpt is down and they have to use their brains we truly r doomed,” another user added.

ChatGPT was still down till the time of the filing of this report. Meanwhile, today’s outage is not the first time ChatGPT has faced technical issues. Recently, on January 23, the AI chatbot experienced a similar global disruption, preventing users from accessing it on both the web and the app.

During that outage, Downdetector recorded over a thousand user complaints, with many frustrated users taking to X to share their concerns about the malfunction.

IANS

Previous article
J&K mysterious deaths: All pesticide, insecticide shops sealed in Rajouri district
Next article
Students near Pobitora WLS sensitised on community role in nature conservation
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Parvesh emerges giant killer by defeating Kejriwal; Sisodia also loses in Jangpura

New Delhi, Feb 8: After tight fights, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister...
NATIONAL

Another Cong decimation on cards, trends show party heading for duck again

New Delhi, Feb 8: Counting of votes began for 70 Assembly constituencies of the national Capital on Saturday...
NATIONAL

Delhi poll results: AAP’s shock loss and BJP’s big comeback sparks meme frenzy on social media

New Delhi, Feb 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the majority mark as per latest trends...
NATIONAL

Pall of gloom at AAP office after EC trends indicate BJP well above majority mark

New Delhi, Feb 8:  As the Election Commission trends indicated the BJP was well above the halfway mark...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Parvesh emerges giant killer by defeating Kejriwal; Sisodia also loses in Jangpura

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 8: After tight fights, AAP National...

Another Cong decimation on cards, trends show party heading for duck again

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 8: Counting of votes began for...

Delhi poll results: AAP’s shock loss and BJP’s big comeback sparks meme frenzy on social media

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)...
Load more

Popular news

Parvesh emerges giant killer by defeating Kejriwal; Sisodia also loses in Jangpura

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 8: After tight fights, AAP National...

Another Cong decimation on cards, trends show party heading for duck again

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 8: Counting of votes began for...

Delhi poll results: AAP’s shock loss and BJP’s big comeback sparks meme frenzy on social media

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge