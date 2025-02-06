Students near Pobitora WLS sensitised on community role in nature conservation

Guwahati, Feb 6: Premier research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak facilitated the Phase 2 of Nature Exposure and Awareness Programme (NEAP) around Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary (WLS) on February 5 where 25 students from Shankardeva Shisu Niketan School, Mayang participated in the programme.

Pobitora WLS with and area over around 38 square kilometer is a significant habitat of one-horned rhino because of its highest rhino density on the planet. Surrounded by populous human habitats, rhino conservation faces increasing challenges in the sanctuary especially fragmentation of rhino movement corridors and degradation of wetlands inside the sanctuary.

Pranjal Baruah, Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, inaugurated the event, emphasising the importance of local community’s involvement in wildlife conservation and facilitating sustainable coexistence.

He provided guidelines for responsible behaviour need to be adopted within and in the proximity of the wildlife sanctuary, encouraging young people to respect and cherish nature.

Aaranyak’s Researcher in the Rhino Research and Conservation Division, Ujjal Bayan, discussed the importance of wildlife conservation, providing valuable insights into various functioning and aspects of ecosystems.

By emphasising the inter-dependence between biodiversity and human well-being, he inspired participants to contribute towards biodiversity conservation efforts.

He explained how Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary provides essential ecosystem services to thousands of nearby villages. The programme included interactive sessions, nature walks and discussions about local flora and fauna.

The researcher concluded the programme with a call to action on part of the community emphasising the importance of wildlife conservation for future generations.

This initiative was supported by IUCN (CAG) grant, highlighting the importance of fostering awareness and sustainable conservation practices. Through the event, the communities residing close to Pobitora WLS were targeted to make them active participants in the ongoing conservation efforts for strengthening the foundation of coexistence.