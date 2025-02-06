Thursday, February 6, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Joe Root backs McCullum’s vision

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Nagpur, Feb 5: Star batter Joe Root says coach Brendon McCullum’s cricketing philosophy complements the skills set of England players, creating endless possibilities for the team.
Root is making a return to England’s ODI setup in the three-match series against India, starting Thursday.
Interestingly, Root had played his last ODI on the Indian soil only, back in November 2023 when he competed against Pakistan in a World Cup match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, scoring 60 off 72 balls.
Root has 171 ODIs under his belt, and recently enjoyed a successful stint in SA20 with Paarl Royals, showing signs of his premium form. (PTI)

Previous article
Cummins, Hazlewood unlikely to play for Australia in CT
Next article
Buttler believes India tour is good preparation for Champions Trophy
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

India look for balance vs England in last CT tune-up

India vs England 1st Odi Nagpur, Feb 5: Form and fitness of seasoned stars is under the scanner as...
SPORTS

Bangar feels Virat, Rohit will perform well

New Delhi, Feb 5: Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar on Wednesday reckoned the change in format and...
SPORTS

Rohit Sharma plays down speculations on future

Nagpur, Feb 5: Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday played down speculations about his future in international cricket,...
SPORTS

Buttler believes India tour is good preparation for Champions Trophy

Nagpur, Feb 5: It hasn’t quite gone the way England would have liked but skipper Jos Buttler on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India look for balance vs England in last CT tune-up

SPORTS 0
India vs England 1st Odi Nagpur, Feb 5: Form and...

Bangar feels Virat, Rohit will perform well

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Feb 5: Former India batting coach Sanjay...

Rohit Sharma plays down speculations on future

SPORTS 0
Nagpur, Feb 5: Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday...
Load more

Popular news

India look for balance vs England in last CT tune-up

SPORTS 0
India vs England 1st Odi Nagpur, Feb 5: Form and...

Bangar feels Virat, Rohit will perform well

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Feb 5: Former India batting coach Sanjay...

Rohit Sharma plays down speculations on future

SPORTS 0
Nagpur, Feb 5: Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge