Joe Root backs McCullum’s vision

Nagpur, Feb 5: Star batter Joe Root says coach Brendon McCullum’s cricketing philosophy complements the skills set of England players, creating endless possibilities for the team.

Root is making a return to England’s ODI setup in the three-match series against India, starting Thursday.

Interestingly, Root had played his last ODI on the Indian soil only, back in November 2023 when he competed against Pakistan in a World Cup match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, scoring 60 off 72 balls.

Root has 171 ODIs under his belt, and recently enjoyed a successful stint in SA20 with Paarl Royals, showing signs of his premium form. (PTI)