Thursday, February 6, 2025
SPORTS

Vidarbha retain squad for Ranji semifinal

By: Agencies

Nagpur, Feb 5: Last season’s runner-up Vidarbha on Wednesday retained their 17-member squad to face Tamil Nadu in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal here from February 8.The Akshay Wadkar-led side has been the most successful team in the 2024-25 season so far, winning as many as six matches in the group stage and drawing one to finish on top of Elite Group B.
Vidarbha, who are yet to lose a game in the premier domestic competition, will take on last year’s semifinalists Tamil Nadu at their home ground here.
With an unbeaten run in the group stage and a squad brimming with experience and youthful energy, Vidarbha will look to carry their dominant form into the knockout rounds as they aim for Ranji Trophy glory. The team’s consistency, bolstered by strong leadership from Akshay Wadkar and the presence of seasoned campaigners like Akshay Wakhare and Karun Nair, makes them formidable contenders for the title. However, Tamil Nadu, a team well-versed in high-pressure games, will pose a stern challenge in what promises to be an intense quarterfinal clash.
Squad: Akshay Wadkar (c&wk), Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare, Shubham Kapse, Nachiket Bhute, Siddhesh Wath (wk), Yash Thakur, Danish Malewar, Parth Rekhade, Karun Nair, Dhruv Shorey. (PTI)

India need to manage Bumrah's workload: Philander
Mumbai's Ranji QF shifted from Lahli to Eden
