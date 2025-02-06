Mumbai’s Ranji QF shifted from Lahli to Eden

Mumbai, Feb 5: Defending champions Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Haryana has been shifted from Lahli to Kolkata by the BCCI.

All the quarterfinals will be five-day affairs, from February 8 to 12.Although no reason has been given for the change of venue, it is learnt that receding winter in the northern region could pose challenges like morning fog at Lahli and affect the proceedings.“Yes, we have received a communication from BCCI that our quarterfinal against Haryana will be played at the Eden Gardens,” Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik told PTI.The Mumbai team, which has 42 Ranji titles to its credit, will feature stars such as India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur and skipper Ajinkya Rahane. (PTI)