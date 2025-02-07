CBI nabs 3 accused in Tripura chit-fund scam case

Guwahati, Feb. 7: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three absconding accused in a Tripura chit-fund scam case on Thursday.

The accused trio, identified as Minnatullah Barbhuiya, Kamrul Islam Barbhuiya and Imdadullah Barbhuiya, residents of Hailakandi district in southern Assam, were arrested from Hyderabad, Hojai (Assam) and Vellore (Tamil Nadu) respectively on Thursday.

“All the three absconding accused were meticulously traced, intercepted and arrested by CBI at Hyderabad, Hojai (Assam) and Vellore (Tamil Nadu) respectively. They will be produced before the competent court,” the CBI said in a statement issued on Friday.

Minnatullah and Kamrul are directors of a company named Kama (Indian) Projects and Services Ltd.

CBI had re- registered a case in pursuance of notifications, issued by the Tripura government and central government respectively, by taking over cases registered at West Agartala police station (case number 164/2014), Kumarghat police station (case number 27/2013) and Teliamura police station (case number 105/2012) to investigate allegations of collection of huge sums of money from people/investors by operators/management of M/s Kama (India) Projects and Services Ltd, assuring huge profits/returns of invested money without having any authorisation from SEBI, RBI or other authorities.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the prime accused, Minnatullah Kamrul Islam and Imdadullah, the co-accused in criminal conspiracy and in misappropriation of public money, had not joined the investigation in the case till date and were absconding from last known address and since long. Hence, NBWs (Non-Bailable Warrants) were issued by the Special CBI Court, Agartala to apprehend and secure their presence in the investigation of the case,” the investigation agency said in the statement.