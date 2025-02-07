Jadeja fifth Indian to claim 600 intl wickets

Nagpur, Feb 6: Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday became only the fifth Indian bowler to reach 600 international wickets across three formats. The all-rounder achieved this feat in the first ODI against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Jadeja reached the landmark with his third scalp of the match, finishing with figures of 3-26 in nine overs as India bundled out visitors for 248 in 47.4 overs.

Jadeja is now part of an elite club of Indian bowlers who have crossed the 600-wicket mark, joining the esteemed ranks of Anil Kumble (953), Ravichandran Ashwin (765), Harbhajan Singh (707) and Kapil Dev (687).

Jadeja made an impact immediately after being introduced into the attack in the 15th over, extracting a sharp turn from the surface. (Agencies)