Gerald Coetzee ruled out of CT

Pretoria, Feb 6: South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the upcoming Tri-Nation ODI series and the 2025 ICC Men’s Champions Trophy following a groin injury sustained during training.

Cricket South Africa confirmed the setback in an official statement on Wednesday.The 24-year-old right-arm pacer, who was set to feature in the Proteas’ squad for the opening match against New Zealand in the Tri-Nation series, experienced tightness in his groin while bowling during a practice session.Following an assessment by the Proteas medical team, it was determined that Coetzee faced a heightened risk of a more serious injury due to the increased bowling load. (Agencies)