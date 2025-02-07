Friday, February 7, 2025
SPORTS

Gerald Coetzee ruled out of CT

By: Agencies

Date:

Pretoria, Feb 6: South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the upcoming Tri-Nation ODI series and the 2025 ICC Men’s Champions Trophy following a groin injury sustained during training.
Cricket South Africa confirmed the setback in an official statement on Wednesday.The 24-year-old right-arm pacer, who was set to feature in the Proteas’ squad for the opening match against New Zealand in the Tri-Nation series, experienced tightness in his groin while bowling during a practice session.Following an assessment by the Proteas medical team, it was determined that Coetzee faced a heightened risk of a more serious injury due to the increased bowling load. (Agencies)

Previous article
Australia’s CT bid hit by shock retirement, multiple injuries
Next article
Jadeja fifth Indian to claim 600 intl wickets
