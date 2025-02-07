Friday, February 7, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

World Watch

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

17 children killed in Nigeria school fire

Abuja, Feb 6: At least 17 children were killed in a fire that broke out in an Islamic school in northwestern Nigeria, the country’s emergency response agency said, as authorities launched an investigation into the cause on Thursday. About 100 children were at the school when the fire broke out on Wednesday in the Kaura Namoda district of Zamfara state, the National Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. Preliminary findings, however, suggest that the fire was caused by a stockpile of sticks used for oral hygiene, locally known as “kara,” which were gathered in the vicinity of the school, the agency said. (AP)

4 killed in US military-contracted plane crashes in Philippines

Manila, Feb 6: A US military-contracted plane crashed in a rice field in the southern Philippines Thursday, killing all four people on board, US Embassy and Philippine officials said. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines confirmed the crash of a light plane in Maguindanao del Sur province. It did not immediately provide other details. The plane that crashed in the southern province was contracted by the US military, US Embassy spokesperson Kanishka Gangopadhyay told The Associated Press, adding that the US Indo-Pacific Command will issue a more detailed statement on the plane crash. (AP)

ChatGPT faces global outage

New Delhi, Feb 6: ChatGPT, one of OpenAI’s most popular Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools on Thursday faced a global outage as millions of users were unable to access the service. Many frustrated users took to social media platforms like X on Thursday to report that ChatGPT was not working for them. The complaints indicate that the issue is widespread, with reports coming in from different countries. According to Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, thousands of users have been affected by the outage.ChatGPT was still down till the time of the filing of this report. (IANS)

LA wildfires cost up to $164 bn in losses

Los Angeles, Feb 6: The two largest wildfires that recently ravaged Los Angeles County may have caused total property and capital losses of as much as 164 billion US dollars, according to a new report. The report published on Tuesday by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) suggests total property and capital losses caused by the Palisades and Eaton fires could range between 95 billion dollars and 164 billion dollars, with insured losses estimated at 75 billion dollars. The report, authored by UCLA Anderson Forecast economists Zhiyun Li and William Yu, predicts a 0.48-percent loss in county-level GDP for 2025, amounting to approximately 4.6 billion dollars, and a total wage loss of 297 million dollars for local businesses and employees in the affected areas. “Without substantial and effective wildfire mitigation efforts and investments, Californians will face higher insurance premiums and growing health risks from wildfire-related pollution.” (AP)

Previous article
Israel orders army to prepare ‘voluntary departure’ plan for Gazans following US relocation proposal
Next article
POT POURRI
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh lodges protest with India over Sheikh Hasina’s activities

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house set on fire by mob Dhaka/New Delhi, Feb 6: Bangladesh on Thursday lodged a protest...
INTERNATIONAL

New Attorney General orders review of Trump cases

Washington, Feb 6: New Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday ordered a review of the federal prosecution of...
INTERNATIONAL

Mexico deploys first of 10,000 Natl Guard troops to US border

Ciudad Juarez (Mexico), Feb 6: A line of Mexican National Guard and Army trucks rumbled along the border...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel announces plan for Gaza residents to ‘leave’

Welcomes Trump’s ‘long-term reconstruction’ initiative Tel Aviv, Feb 6: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Thursday said that he...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bangladesh lodges protest with India over Sheikh Hasina’s activities

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house set on fire by mob Dhaka/New...

New Attorney General orders review of Trump cases

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Feb 6: New Attorney General Pam Bondi on...

Mexico deploys first of 10,000 Natl Guard troops to US border

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ciudad Juarez (Mexico), Feb 6: A line of Mexican...
Load more

Popular news

Bangladesh lodges protest with India over Sheikh Hasina’s activities

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house set on fire by mob Dhaka/New...

New Attorney General orders review of Trump cases

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Feb 6: New Attorney General Pam Bondi on...

Mexico deploys first of 10,000 Natl Guard troops to US border

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ciudad Juarez (Mexico), Feb 6: A line of Mexican...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge