Thursday, February 6, 2025
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Israel orders army to prepare ‘voluntary departure’ plan for Gazans following US relocation proposal

By: Agencies

Date:

Jerusalem, Feb 6: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has ordered the army to prepare a plan to allow the “voluntary departure” of Gaza residents for any country willing to receive them, according to a statement issued by his office on Thursday.

The directive follows US President Donald Trump’s remarks on Tuesday that the United States will take ownership of the Gaza Strip and redevelop it after Palestinians are relocated elsewhere.

Trump made these remarks in a joint press conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I welcome President Trump’s bold plan,” Katz said, claiming that “the people of Gaza should have the right to freedom of movement and migration, as is customary everywhere in the world.”

He added the plan would allow any “interested” Gaza resident to leave by land, sea, or air. Katz said, “Countries such as Spain, Ireland, Norway, and others,” which Katz alleged have “falsely” accused Israel over its actions in Gaza, “are legally obligated to allow Gazans to enter their territory.”

He added that “countries like Canada, which has a structured immigration programme, have previously expressed willingness to take in residents from Gaza.” Katz’s remarks drew immediate criticism from Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Gazans’ land is Gaza, and Gaza must be part of the future Palestinian state,” Albares told the Spanish radio station RNE. In Thursday’s statement, Katz said that “the plan can create extensive opportunities for those in Gaza who wish to leave, assist them in resettling in host countries, and support long-term reconstruction efforts in a demilitarized, threat-free Gaza after (ending the rule of) Hamas — efforts that will take many years.” Katz accused Hamas of “using the residents of Gaza as human shields,” “holding them hostage,” “extorting money from them through the humanitarian aid system,” and “preventing their departure from Gaza.”

Earlier on Thursday, Netanyahu expressed support for Trump’s plan in an interview with Fox News, saying, “It’s an excellent idea, and it should be examined and pursued.” Trump’s remarks on Gaza have drawn wide criticism in the Middle East and beyond.

IANS

